Updates From WandaVision, The Flash, Star Trek: Discovery, and More

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka hopes for a Riverdale crossover. Matt Reeves’ The Batman shooting schedule may be leaving the crew feeling “exhausted.” Plus, a new look at WandaVision and hints about The Boys season three. To me, my last spoilers of 2020!

Thor: Love & Thunder

Actress Rachel House, who played the Grandmaster’s bodyguard, Topaz, in Thor: Ragnarok confirmed her character is dead and will not appear in Thor: Love & Thunder.

I think she’s gon ers. I’m almost 100% sure that Topaz will not be seen again…I’m about 99.9% sure that I will not be in the next Thor.

The Flash

According to a report from Backstage (via Comic Book), Ezra Miller’s Flash movie begins filming this April.

The Batman

Meanwhile, British tabloid The Sun reports director Matt Reeves’ has been forcing his crew “to do upwards of 50 takes” for each scene leaving “[Robert Pattinson] and the [film’s] crew exhausted.”

Death Rider in the House of Vampires

Bloody-Disgusting has a photo of Julian Sands as he appears in Death Rider in the House of Vampires, Glenn Danzig’s follow- up to last year’s Verotika.

Cosmoball

Rollerball meets Ender’s Game— with a little bit of Space Jam, for good measure — in the trailer for Cosmoball, a Russian sci-fi movie coming “sometime” next year.

Star Trek: Discovery

Appearing as a guest on The Fitz Dog Radio podcast, Tig Notaro confirmed she does return for the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery but has “forfeited some work” during the last month of production due to covid-19 concerns.

Well I’m just a recurring character on Star Trek and it’s in Toronto and I didn’t feel safe flying, so I forfeited some work there. But the other chunk of work is supposed to be in May and so hopefully things will be in better shape with the pandemic in May. And if not, I’ll just just drive out there probably.

I’ll have you know I just shot an action film, also I am on the new Star Trek show… That movie is called Army of the Dead. And I am on the CBS show Star Trek: Discovery… Commander Jett Reno. They let me name myself and I named myself after Joan Jett, but it does sound like Janet Reno, I know… I’m the comedic relief and it’s so much fun… I’m podcasting but I’m also oddly veering into action, outer space and zombie films… didn’t see it coming.

Riverdale/The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

During a recent roundtable interview, Kiernan Shipka revealed she remains hopeful for a crossover between Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Honestly, I just think Riverdale could use a witch, They’re going through a ton of stuff and they need some celestial whatever kind of vibes! They need a bit of extra power, they need someone who knows reincarnation, necromancy. They need that in their world and, I don’t know, I just think it would be a fun world if the two collided at some point.

The Boys



In conversation with Consequence of Sound, Eric Kripke revealed he’s finding the third season of The Boys “fun and breezy to write.”

The thing that has worried me about s eason thre e is that it has become really fun and breezy to write again. That worries me. It’s feeling enjoyable. I should be in intense, deep introspection for this. I know, obviously, that every season of a television show gets a little bit harder because all of your original best instincts to explore have been explored. So, you have to start going to some of the areas that it wouldn’t at first have occurred you to go to in those stories, and those are always a little trickier to make feel as big and as fascinating as the stuff you hit early on. So, it’s challenging.

Batwoman

As the incoming Batwoman takes on the False Face Society, Batman himself takes on the new Batwoman in the synopsis for “What Happened to Kate Kane?” premiering January 17.

As friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder stumbles upon Kate’s Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society.

Meanwhile, both Jacob Kane and Luke Fox launch searches for Kate, Mary Hamilton grapples with losing yet another family member, Sophie Moore struggles with things left unsaid to her first love, and Alice is furious that someone got to Kate before she could exact her revenge. At the same time, “Bruce Wayne” (played by guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of impostors as “Batwoman” and “Bruce” square off in the action-packed season premiere.

We also have a new poster from Javicia Leslie.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew does Final Destination in the synopsis for its second season premiere, “The Search for the Midnight Wraith”.

THE DREW CREW IS BACK FOR SEASON TWO! – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are still reeling from witnessing the visions of their deaths. They realize even more so now that they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka “Nurses”) shows up at The Claw to bring Nancy in for questioning as she is now a suspect in a mysterious comatose girl’s assault. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor (#201). Original airdate 1/20/2021.

WandaVision

A new WandaVision photo and TV spot continue to lean into its sinister sitcom schtick.

The Stand

A new featurette for The Stand introduces the citizens of the Boulder “free zone.”

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Finally, Nickelodeon has released a new teaser for the second season of Are You Afraid of the Dark? narrated by someone who sounds an awful lot like Ryan Reynolds.

