Updates From Transformers, Godzilla vs. Kong, and More

“Bumblebee, you must find us a new actress to star in our movies, Hailee Steinfeld’s at Marvel now.” Image : Paramount

James Gunn touches on his involvement with Thor: Love and Thunder’s use of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Kate Bishop sets her sights in new Hawkeye set pictures. Plus, what’s to come on Charmed and Batwoman, and new teases for the MODOK animated series. Spoilers away!



Transformers 7

According to a report from the Transformers Live Action Movie Blog, the seventh film in the series is rumored to be titled Transformers: Beast Alliance, and is hoping to cast “a Tessa Thompson-like actress” for the lead role. Examples cited include Ruth Negga, Jurnee Smollett or Zoe Kravitz. Of course, Thompson herself would also be welcomed, but is currently believed to be “too expensive”.

Predator 5

Production Weekly (via AvP Galaxy) has a fascinating new plot synopsis for Predator 5, said to follow a Comanche woman named Kee who “goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. “

Many years ago – in a time before any Europeans had ever encroached on their lands – the Comanche people had a well-defined society and gender norms. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed as a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche way – she is Patsi – the elder sister that has helped to shape him. Kee is a truth-teller and has insight that others do not. A tomboy, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of the Comanche. When danger threatens them all – Kee sets out to prove that she is as capable as any young warrior.

Godzilla vs Kong

A line of blind bag figurines reveal the names of two of Godzilla vs Kong’s new monsters: the Quetzalcoatl-esque Warbat, and a bat-osprey hybrid called Hellhawk.

Thor: Love and Thunder

In response to a fan on Twitter, James Gunn stated he didn’t have too much input for Taika Waititi regarding his use of th e Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hawkeye

Hailee Steinfeld takes aim in a new set photo from Hawkeye.

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first two episodes of the M.O.D.O.K. animated series.

If This Be...M.O.D.O.K. Supervillain M.O.D.O.K. runs his evil organization AIM into the ground and is forced to sell it to the tech company GRUMBL. As the megalomaniacal M.O.D.O.K. struggles to regain control of AIM he risks losing something even more important… his family! Written By: Jordan Blum & Patton Oswalt

Directed By: Eric Towner and Alex Kramer

The M.O.D.O.K. That Time Forgot In an effort win back his wife Jodie, M.O.D.O.K. takes her traveling through time to a Third Eye Blind concert they missed years ago. There they are attacked by a college-aged M.O.D.O.K. who steals their time machine and strands them in past. Written By: Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld Directed By: Eric Towner and Alex Kamer

Snowpiercer

Wilford has his owns plans for Big Alice in the synopsis for “Keep Hope Alive”, the February 22 episode of Snowpiercer.

Layton and Miss Audrey make a risky play for Big Alice, but Wilford has his own plans.

Batwoman

Batwoman’s Kryptonite poisoning worsens in the synopsis for “Do Not Resuscitate”.

As Ryan Wilder’s (Javicia Leslie) Kryptonite wound grows more severe, it hinders Batwoman’s ability to protect Gotham. Growing interest in reproducing the serum from the Desert Rose puts Mary’s (Nicole Kang) and Commander Kane’s (Dougray Scott) lives in danger. Meanwhile, Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) reunion with a fellow Coryana inhabitant presents unexpected complications.

Meanwhile, tensions escalate within the team in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Gore on Canvas”.

Charmed

The Charmed Ones face several new “nemeses” in the synopsis for “Yew Do You”, the fifth episode of season three.

The Charmed Ones battle surprising new “nemeses” in both the magical and human world; Macy’s pursuit of a cure is interrupted by a shocking inheritance. James Genn directed the episode written by Johanna Lee and Christina Pia

We also have a trailer for next week’s episode, “You Can’t Touch This”, in which our heroes feel quite differently about the new world.

Superman & Lois

Lana invites the Kents over for a barbecue in the synopsis for “Heritage”, the March 2 episode of Superman and Lois.

While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) make an important decision concerning one of their sons. Meanwhile, tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Lana Lang Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) invites the Kent family over for a barbecue. Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. (#102). The episode was written by Todd Helbing and directed by Lee Toland Krieger. Original airdate 3/2/2021.

Black Lightning

Jefferson warns Tobias Whale to stay away from his family (again) in the synopsis for “The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Four”.

Jefferson (Cress Williams) pays Tobias (Marvin Jones III) a visit and warns him to stay away from his family. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Salim Akil (#404). Original airdate 3/1/2021.

Clarice

Finally, Clarice takes on a militia group in the trailer for “Ghosts of Highway 20".

Banner art by Jim Cook