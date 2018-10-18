Photo: Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Jon Favreau offers a look at the voices behind his Lion King remake. Star Trek producer Heather Kadin promises Discovery and Picard will feel different from each other. The DC/CW superhero crossover teases both Lois Lane and a familiar Superman location. Plus, what’s to come on Supernatural, and a clever new Daredevil poster. Spoilers, go!



Advertisement

Godzilla vs Kong

Demián Bichir has joined the cast—which already includes Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, and Brian Tyree Henry—in a currently undisclosed role. [THR]

Annabelle 3

Katie Sarife has boarded the latest Annabelle as an (almost certainly doomed) “friend of Judy Warren’s cousin and babysitter in the horror feature.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

The Lion King

Jon Favreau shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the live-action Lion King’s voice cast.

Advertisement

The Curse of La Llorona

Bloody-Disgusting has the first poster.

Advertisement

Robin Hood

Coming Soon also has a new poster for Robin Hood’s secret origin movie.

Advertisement





All The Creatures Were Stirring

We also have the trailer for All The Creatures Were Stirring, a Christmas-set horror anthology starring Constance Wu.

Star Trek: Discovery & Picard

Speaking with Trek Movie, executive producer Heather Kadin stated each new Star Trek TV series will have its own unique “voice.”

I think the one thing we can say which is more general is that it’s been a real conscious effort that every project we do have its own voice and occupy its own space. I don’t mean its own space in canon, I mean its own tonal vision. Because you shouldn’t tune in to Discovery and wonder if you flipped the channel, that it was Picard. They should feel different, they should have different messages coming from different people.

Advertisement

DC/CW Crossover

A set photo from Melissa Benoist gives us our first look at Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch as Lois Lane, on what looks like it could be the Kent family farm.

Advertisement

Arrow

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Beth Schwartz revealed the new flash-forwards will remain until the end of the series.

We’re going to keep it all season and series. We didn’t know how long the show was going to go on for, so we always knew that after season 5, there wouldn’t be flashbacks. So, we had talked about flash-forwards years ago. Like, ‘is this what we’re going to do when there aren’t flashbacks?

Advertisement

Relatedly, Spoiler TV has the titles of episodes sixth through nine of season seven.



Episode 7.06 - Due Process Episode 7.07 - The Slabside Redemption Episode 7.08 - Unmasked Episode 7.09 - Hour Two

The Flash

Discussing next week’s episode with TV Guide, Hartley Sawyer promised Ralph and Caitlin will be spending more time together this season (although not romantically, as some have expected):

What I love the most about that episode is we explore Caitlin and Ralph together. And I see people all the time thinking like, ‘Oh is this going to be a romance?’ It’s not a romance, but I love what the friendship is... I love those two characters together, the bond that they have, and that bond is going to further as well.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Spoiler TV reports the seventh episode of season five is titled, “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”

The Gifted

The Purifers prepare for a mutant massacre in the synopsis for episode 2.06, “iMprint.”

The Inner Circle prepares for a secret ambush, but Polaris is reluctant to join and Reeva tasks Esme with getting Polaris on board. Esme confides in Polaris, revealing her and her sisters’ troublesome past. Meanwhile, Thunderbird trains Reed on controlling his powers and The Purifiers attack The Mutant Underground as they attempt to rescue a group of homeless mutants.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Daredevil

A very new poster from Coming Soon burns away Matt’s Daredevil suit to reveal his first costume.

Advertisement

Titans

Comic-friendly versions of Raven and Starfire’s costumes can be seen in behind the scenes footage shown at the 5:17 and 6:20 marks in the video below.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Kathy Bates spooks the man at the deli in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Traitor.”

Supernatural

Finally, Sam and the gang meet a sassy morgue attendant while engaging in some light acronym humor in a clip from tonight’s episode of Supernatural, “Gods & Monsters.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.