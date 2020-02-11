Updates From Thor: Love & Thunder, New Mutants, and More

May we never actually see Thor: Love and Thunder, if only because I can just keep posting Jane Foster Thor art from the comics in lieu of official pictures of it. Image : Russell Dauterman and Matthew Wilson ( Marvel Comics )

Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever would not mind donning a bat-mask in the DCEU. Wild rumors about the Parasite spinoff series alleged a Marvel star could join the show. The Creepshow reboot’s second season is getting an updated Creep. Plus, Legends of Tomorrow goes after serial killers and podcast ads, and James Jude Courtney teases the scale of Halloween Kills. Spoilers now!

Batgirl

Speaking with Variety at the Oscars last Sunday, Kaitlyn Dever stated she “would be so down” to play Batgirl in a potential DCEU movie.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Variety also reports Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great) has been hired to “work on” Taikai Waititi’s script for Thor: Love & Thunder “prior to its production start date later this year.”

Urban Legend

Less than a month after the death of original screenwriter Silvio Horta, Deadline has word an Urban Legend reboot is in development at Screen Gems with Colin Minihan attached to write and direct. According to the outlet, this new take will “introduce an iconic new slasher for the digital age in a world where internet urban legends are born and move at a terrifying pace. ” The story is also said to center on “a diverse cast of college students as they navigate a series of bizarre deaths that resemble urban legends linked to the darkest corners of social media.”

Halloween Kills

Appearing as a guest on Pop Culture With Pat, Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney hyped Halloween Kills, stating “we pumped up the volume on this one.”

We have to make the natural progression from 1978 to 2018 to Halloween Kills – the ante has be upped. The ticking bomb has to be more intense. Otherwise we’re just doing what we’ve done before. We pumped up the volume on this one. We’ve progressed late into the night, and now that everybody realizes what the stakes are…it’s reaching a head. It’s [the 2018 film] on speed.

Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

Meanwhile, Christopher McQuarrie teased three “obscene” stunts in Mission: Impossible 7 he’s “terrified” of filming during a recent appearance on the Empire Podcast.

He’s not going to space, nor does he need to go to space. We’ve figured out three obscene things that he’s doing that I’m terrified of, that make the helicopter chase look like tinker toys. [Tom Cruise is] training and he calls me and describes what he’s doing and I laugh and I cheer, then I hang up and I puke into a bucket. He’s training quite intensely right now.

The New Mutants

The official New Mutants Twitter page has released additional photos of Magick, Cannonball, Wolfsbane, Sunspot, and Mirage.

Antlers

A new poster from Bloody-Disgusting illustrates why it’s a bad idea to decorate with antlers.

Parasite: The Series

Collider reports Mark Ruffalo is currently “being eyed” to play one of the leads in HBO’s upcoming Parasite television series.

The 100 Prequel Series

The 100 creator Jason Rothenberg has confirmed the upcoming prequel series will not be titled Anaconda as previously reported. Thank goodness.

The Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has synopses for episodes nine and ten of The Walking Dead’s tenth season.

Squeeze In the mid-season premiere, our group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis



Stalker Our group must defend Alexandria from a threatening, outside force.

Creepshow

Greg Nicotero has our first look at season two’s updated Creep puppet.

Black Lightning

The Markovians have Freeland surrounded in the trailer for “The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming, ” next week’s episode of Black Lightning.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, Ava reveals she has a true crime podcast in two clips from tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Slay Anything. ”

