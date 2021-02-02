Updates from Thor: Love and Thunder, Aquaman 2, and More

You bring the love, he’ll bring the thunder. Screenshot : Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Viggo Mortensen teases David Cronenberg’s return to body horror. Netflix reveals the cast of its Midnight Club adaptation. A familiar Ninja Steel face will return for the new season of Power Rangers. Plus, even more new looks at The Walking Dead’s return. Spoilers now!



Thor: Love and Thunder

During a recent interview with IGN, Kat Dennings stated she has yet to receive a phone call from Marvel about Thor: Love and Thunder.

Well, I have not gotten a call so I kind of doubt it since they’re shooting it right now so probably not, but anything Marvel ever asks of me the answer’s always yes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sam Neill told ET “the odds are reasonably high” he will return for the movie alongside Matt Damon.

I think the odds are reasonably high. I think Taika’s got something up his sleeve. We will see what happens. Travel between [New Zealand] and Australia is problematic at the moment, but we will see if something can be worked out.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save 40% on Mindful Masks From Onzie

Untitled David Cronenberg Project

In conversation with GQ, Viggo Mortensen revealed his next collaboration with David Cronenberg will be a “film noir” return to the director’s body horror roots.

Yeah, it’s very interesting. It’s almost like a strange film noir story. It’s disturbing and it’s good, I think. But since his origins, he’s obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director.

Advertisement

Aquaman 2

During a virtual appearance at Wizard World, Dolph Lundgren stated Aquaman 2 plans to film this summer in London as it aims for a planned 2022 release date.

I may be doing Aquaman 2 this summer, shooting in London. And that’s coming out the following year in the theaters, they hope.

Advertisement

The Midnight Club

Heather Langenkamp, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, and Sauriyan Sapkota will star in Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s adaptation of Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club at Netflix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peacemaker

Deadline reports Elizabeth Faith Ludlow and Rizwan Manji have joined the cast of Peacemaker as Keeya and Jamil, respectively. Details on their characters are not available at this time.

Advertisement

Power Rangers Dino Fury

Meanwhile, Den of Geek reports the upcoming Power Rangers Dino Fury will see the return of Kelson Henderson’s character, Mick Kanic, the mentor of the Rangers from Ninja Steel and Super Ninja Steel.

Advertisement

Supergirl

According to Deadline, Azie Tesfai (who plays Kelly Olsen) will co-write the twelfth episode of Supergirl’s final season alongside supervising producer, J. Holtham — making her the first Arrowverse actor to write for a series.

Advertisement

Nancy Drew

“Tensions flare between Nancy and the Drew Crew” in the synopsis for “The Drowned Woman, ” the fifth episode of season two.

Tensions flare between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew as they continue to fight the Aglaeca. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) makes a mistake that could cause all of them their lives. Lastly, George (Leah Lewis) has a beautiful bonding moment with her sisters. Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew, Alex Saxon as Ace, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin, Leah Lewis as George Fan, Alvina August as Detective Karen Hart, Tunji Kasim as Ned ”Nick” Nickerso and Riley Smith as Ryan Hudson Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor (#205).

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has photos from The Walking Dead’s February 21 return episode. More at the link.

Advertisement

Photo : AMC

Photo : AMC

Advertisement

Photo : AMC

The Flash

The Flash finally gets to wrap up its Mirror Mistress arc in a new trailer for season seven.

Snowpiercer

And lastly, Mr. Wilford declares Melanie is “departing on a veritable suicide mission” in the trailer for next week’s episode of Snowpiercer.

Banner art by Jim Cook