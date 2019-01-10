Photo: 20th Century Fox

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Karen Gillan could be leading her own assassin movie universe. Adam McKay says he’s talked to Marvel about bringing the Silver Surfer to the big screen. A few more Toho classics could appear in a potential Godzilla 3. Plus. Chris Pine teases Steve Trevor’s demeanor in Wonder Woman 1984 and what’s to come on The Flash. Spoilers now!

Advertisement

Alien

After some social media teasing, 20th Century Fox has clarified no new Alien films or television projects are currently in the works, and that at least for now, the recent viral campaign for Alien’s 40th anniversary was merely in the promotion of a new mobile game, Alien: Blackout, starring Amanda Ripley. Womp womp. [Variety]

Gunpowder Milkshake

THR reports Karen Gillan will star in an “all-female” action thriller “in the assassin genre” from Big Bad Wolves directors Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado. Though plot details are currently under wraps, the story is said to span “multiple generations” with Gillan as its “cornerstone.”

Advertisement

The Hunt

That Hashtag Show reports Betty Gilpin has been offered the lead role in The Hunt, Blumhouse’s upcoming take on The Most Dangerous Game from screenwriters Damon Lindelof, Nick Cuse, and director Craig Zobel. According to the outlet, Gilpin will play a character named Crystal, a “veteran who is trying to keep her life together with her part-time job and after the death of her parents. She mysteriously is a part of the hunted. All she cares about is her will to survive”

Advertisement

Silver Surfer

Adam McKay revealed he’s been talking with Marvel to direct a Silver Surfer movie to MTV News at the Golden Globes.

There actually has been some discussion about Silver Surfer. My agent certainly woke up. They were excited. We’re in the middle of, you know, backing Vice right now, but, who knows, maybe in a couple months it could pop up. I really am excited about that idea. So, we’ll see what happens.

Advertisement

Godzilla 3

In a recent interview with CinemaTodayJapan, Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Chris Dougherty revealed he hopes to introduce Biollante and Gigan in a potential sequel. Dougherty also cited Anguirus and Mechagodzilla as two of his favorite Toho monsters.

Advertisement

Wonder Woman 1984

Speaking with Variety, Chris Pine described the sequel’s miraculously reborn incarnation of Steve Trevor as a “deer in headlights.”

This one is a little different for me tonally. The tables are turned, and I’m more of the deer in the headlights.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame

At the 3:40 mark in the video below, Robert Downey, Jr. reveals Tony Stark drives an Audi e-tron GT in Avengers 4, presumably confirming the character survives his trip to outer space. Unless it’s a Space Audi, who knows.





The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Collider has a new “blacklight” poster, rendered in neon pinks and blues.

Advertisement

Glass

Elijah meets The Horde in a new clip from Glass. Our review just went up yesterday, in case you missed it.





Legion

According to Variety, Lauren Tsai has joined the cast of Legion’s third season as Switch, “a young mutant whose secret ability serves as the key to executing David Haller’s plan.”

Advertisement

Evil

CBS has ordered a pilot for an X-Files-inspired drama from The Good Fight creators, Robert and Michelle King. According to THR, Evil “centers on a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences. Together they try to determine if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.”

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery

Speaking with THR, Alex Kurtzman confirmed there are currently no plans to introduce Captain Kirk in Star Trek: Discovery, thanks to the show’s 10-year buffer between its events and Kirk’s arrival in the Enterprise captain’s chair.

There’s a 10-year gap between where we are in Discovery and Kirk’s arrival on the Enterprise. There would [have to] be a major time jump if we were going to do something like that. What Kirk was doing at this particular time is another question, but we don’t have any immediate plans [for the character]. I have not spoken to Shatner about it.

Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows

A new trailer reveals the What We Do in the Shadows television series premieres this March on FX.

The Punisher

Frank’s got some red on him in a new poster, via Coming Soon.

Advertisement

Arrow

Coming Soon also has photos from Arrow’s midseason premiere, “Shattered Lives.” More at the link.

Advertisement

Black Lightning

Jennifer’s ready to take down Tobias Whale in the trailer for “The Book of Rebellion Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros.”

The Flash

Cicada strikes, Reverse-Flash schemes, and Barry goes ice skating with Nora in the extended trailer for “The Flash and The Furious.”

Gotham

Finally, Barbara spars with Gordon in a clip from tonight’s episode of Gotham, “Trespassers.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.