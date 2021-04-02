Updates From The Witcher, Doctor Strange 2, and More

Photo : Netflix

Jordan Peele is hard at work on another horror film and may have a classic Walking Dead actor along for the ride. Looney Tunes are having some fun with us hyping the new Space Jam trailer. Plus updates from Warner Bros’ Supergirl film, Powerpuff Girls, and Chucky. Spoilers helping you into the weekend right this way...

Untitled Jordan Peele Horror Movie

Deadline reports The Walking Dead and Invincible’s Steven Yeun is currently “in negotiations” for a leading role in Jordan Peele’s next horror movie at Universal.

Matilda

Deadline also reports Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough have been cast as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood in the upcoming musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda. Sindhu Vee has additionally been cast in a currently undisclosed role.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

According to the Road Runner, the film’s first trailer arrives this Saturday.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

As part of an April Fool’s joke, Bruce Campbell once again teased his involvement in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

Supergirl

Despite the recent cancellation of New Gods and The Trench, THR confirms the upcoming Supergirl film is still in development.

The Witcher

Fan site Redanian Intelligence noticed Henry Cavill’s hair designer posted that production on season two of the Netflix adaptation is officially a wrap. Netflix confirmed it this morning.

In the Earth

Ben Wheatley’s In the Earth will now reach theaters a week early on April 16.

Scavenger

An organ dealer navigates the post-apocalypse in the trailer for Scavenger, a Mad Max-inspired action film from Argentina.

The Powerpuff Girls

TV Line reports Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie) has joined the cast of Diablo Cody’s Powerpuff Girls as Mojo Jojo’s son, Joseph “Jojo” Mondel, Jr. Described as a “nerdy, power-hungry” and “insecure kid” Jojo, Jr. is “obsessed with Townsville’s pint-sized superheroes, despite his father being their sworn enemy.” However, now that he’s older, Jr. “finds his sweetness and rage in constant battle”—whatever that means.

Chucky

A teaser from Don Mancini confirms the premiere episode of Syfy’s Child’s Play television series—titled “Death By Misadventure”—is now filming.

Legends of Tomorrow

Additionally, a new Morgan Faust-penned episode of Legends of Tomorrow has entered production titled “Silence of the Sonograms.”

Debris



Finally, “the team investigate a group of teenagers using alien Debris to kill the elderly” in the trailer for “Supernova”—next week’s episode.

