The Walking Dead casts another important character from the comics. Guillermo del Toro promises Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will retain the look of the book’s haunting illustrations. Tom Hardy’s in for the long haul with Venom. Plus, more Predator footage, and lots of kneeling in prayer from Suspiria and The Nun. Spoilers, away!



Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Coming Soon reports Austin Abrams (Tragedy Girls), Gabriel Rush (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Michael Garza (Wayward Pines), Austin Zajur (Fist Fight) and Natalie Ganzhorn (Wet Bum) have joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

In related news, Guillermo del Toro promised the film will remain true to Stephen Gammell’s terrifying illustrations.

Venom

Speaking with Total Film Magazine (via Screen Rant) Tom Hardy revealed he’s contracted to appear in three Venom movies:

I’m open to whatever you want to do with it. We’ve signed up for three of them. So it’s very much an open case. We’ll see what people’s responses are to it. I think it’s an awesome character. I love playing both of them. It’s an amuse-bouche, and for Sony, it’s the Venom-verse launched in isolation, as it were. We all prepped for it to be a standalone universe. So whatever Sony want to attach to it at a later date, it’s a fulcrum piece. But let’s see what happens when it lands.

Big Trouble in Little China

Hiram Garcia, President of Seven Bucks Productions, recently told Collider the upcoming Big Trouble in Little China reboot starring Dwayne Johnson will actually be a direct sequel to the original.

We are in the process of developing that, and let me tell you, the idea is not to actually remake Big Trouble in Little China. You can’t remake a classic like that, so what we’re planning to do is we’re going to continue the story. We’re going to continue the universe of Big Trouble in Little China. Everything that happened in the original exists and is standalone and I think there’s only one person that could ever play Jack Burton, so Dwayne would never try and play that character. So we are just having a lot of fun. We’re actually in a really great space with the story that we’ve cracked. But yeah, no remake. It is a continuation, and we are deep into development on that as well, and I think you’ll start hearing some things about that probably soon.

Child’s Play

Comic Book reports a new casting notice reveals several plot points from the upcoming Child’s Play remake. First off, the production is looking to cast a new character named Chen, “a Chinese factory worker who commits suicide shortly after re-programming a Buddy doll to have no limitations.” The casting call goes on to state Chucky is “a defective ‘Buddy doll’ whose programming code was hacked” so it has “no limitations to learning and violence.”

The casting call also reveals the protagonist will once again be Andy Barclay, who is described as “clever and quirky. Socially awkward but in an endearing way. He also has a clunky old hearing aid in his ear.” Meanwhile, Karen Barclay is described as “a bit of a mess but loves her son very much. She lives in a small apartment and has a job at a superstore that sells Buddy dolls. By chance, she takes home the dysfunctional Buddy doll before it is returned to the factory, as she can’t afford a Birthday gift for her son.”

Sherlock Holmes 3

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Jude Law revealed the latest Sherlock Holmes will explore Watson and Sherlock’s codependent relationship.

We hope to propel the story forward. As always, the essence of the story is their codependency. We’re going to examine — since it’s been several years since we’ve seen them — we’re going to play up the fact that they haven’t seen each other for a long time either.

Maleficent 2

Both and Elle Fanning and director Joachim Rønning have revealed production has wrapped on Maleficent 2.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Coming Soon has a new UK poster.

Halloween

Michael Myers executes his iconic head tilt in a new photo from Fandango’s Fall Movie Guide.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween



Fandango also has a new image of the Goosebumps kids getting spooked.

The Nun

Taissa Farmiga genuflects in another new photo from Fandango.

Suspiria

Tilda Swinton also genuflects in a new Suspiria photo from Fandango. Big day for horror movie genuflection, apparently.

Mandy

Nicolas Cage revs a chainsaw in the final new image from Fandango’s Fall Movie Preview. You can check out our own Fall Movie Preview right here!

The Predator

The controversial predator-dog-things appear in the latest TV spot.

Trench 11

Zombifying Guinea worms attack a British company during the first World War in the trailer for Trench 11.

The Man in the High Castle

Eric Lange (Mr. Sikowitz from Victorious) has joined the cast of season three as General Whitcroft, “John Smith’s second in command and an old army friend,” according to Deadline.

The Walking Dead

The Wrap reports Ryan Hurst has been cast as Beta, “second-in-command to Samantha Morton’s Alpha, the leader of The Whisperers, a group that arrives in the comic books after the All Out War storyline to antagonize Rick Grimes and company.”

Star Trek

Speaking with the Toronto Star, William Shatner stated he isn’t interested in getting his own Star Trek follow-up series like Patrick Stewart.

Right now I’m happy doing what I’m doing. I’ve been offered many series over the years. But I haven’t done them because of the commitment of time. And at this stage of my life that’s more valuable than anything else.

Iron Fist

The series’ official Instagram gives us our first good look at Alice Eve as Typhoid Mary, in both “smiling” and “gonna beat you the hell up” variants.

Arrow

Oliver hits the Slab on the latest poster from the upcoming season.

Castle Rock

Find out what The Kid is capable of in the trailer for Wednesday’s new episode, “Past Perfect.”

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters



Finally, a pair of cartoon bees escape execution in a clip from the season finale of Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters. Content warning: includes bee decapitation & mutilation. No blood, though— they break like twigs.

