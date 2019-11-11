Updates From the Upcoming Halo TV Show, Arrow, and More

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The seventh film in the Tremors franchise has found its cast. Blumhouse teases its horror-tinged take on Fantasy Island. The final ends of Arrow and Supernatural have been dated. Plus, what’s to come on The Walking Dead. To me, my Spoilers!



Advertisement

Tremors 7: Island Fury

Napoleon Dynamite’s Jon Heder will star alongside Richard Brake, Caroline Langrishe, Jackie Cruz, Cassie Clare, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Matthew Douglas, Randy Kalsi, Bear Williams, David Assavanon, Boonma Lamphon, Aukrawut Rojaunawat, Owen Macrae, Iris Park, Mikey Black and Michael Gross as Burt Gummer in Tremors 7: Island Fury.

Good Morning, Midnight

Variety also reports Demián Bichir has joined the cast of George Clooney’s post-apocalyptic film Good Morning, Midnight in an undisclosed role.

Advertisement

Don’t Look Up

According to Deadline, Adam McKay is attached to direct Don’t Look Up at Paramount, a “dark satire in the school of Wag the Dog, Doctor Strangelove and Network” in which “two mid-level astronomers discover a meteorite will destroy earth in six months and must go on a media tour to warn mankind.”

Advertisement

Fantasy Island

Bloody-Disgusting has a poster and synopsis for the upcoming “horror-tinged” Fantasy Island movie from Blumhouse.

The Enigmatic Mr. Roarke (played by Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Advertisement





Halo



Danny Sapani, Olive Gray, and Charlie Murphy are the latest to join the cast of Halo as series regulars. Sapani will play Captain Jacob Keyes, “a dedicated military man, a war hero and a caring father” who “finds that working alongside his daughter and his ex-wife is usually the cause of conflict rather than comfort” while Gray has been cast as Dr. Miranda Keyes, “a brilliant UNSC Commander who is dedicated to understanding the technology, language and culture of the Covenant, but she’ll have to learn to navigate the politics of the UNSC to get what she wants.” Murphy will play Makee, “an orphaned human who was raised by the alien Covenant and shares their contempt for humanity.”

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Snowpiercer

Tom Lipinski has joined the now-in-production second season of Snowpiercer as Kevin “an officious member of Hospitality” described as “priggish and deferential to a fault, ” often “lauding his boss and adhering to his strict sense of the rules— however, when the heat is on, he may crumble under the pressure.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

Legacies

Olivia Liang will enjoy a recurring role on Legacies as Alyssa Chang, “a Salvatore School student witch and infamous instigator of drama among her peers” described as “snarky, intelligent, egotistical and “never backs down from a challenge or misses an excuse to show off.” Deadline also has word Chris Lee (the vampire, Kaleb) has been promoted to series regular.

Advertisement

Monsterland

According to The Wrap, Jonathan Tucker and Kaitlyn Dever will star in the first episode of Monsterland, Hulu’s upcoming horror anthology adapting Nathan Ballingrud’s short story collection, North American Lake Monsters.

Advertisement

Sandman

During a recent interview with The Radio Times, Neil Gaiman revealed he’s already planning a second season of Sandman with David Goyer and showrunner Allan Heinberg at Netflix.

There are three of us, showrunner Heinberg, Goyer and me, and we’ve just finished writing the first episode, and plotting and breaking down the first two seasons, so we’ll see what happens next.

Advertisement

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow/Roswell, New Mexico

Legends of Tomorrow’s fifth season is slated to premiere Tuesday, January 21 at 9 p.m. while Roswell, New Mexico returns March 16 — just after the series finale of Supernatural.

Advertisement

[Screen Rant]

Arrow

Speaking of endings meanwhile, the series finale of Arrow is scheduled to air January 28. [Screen Rant]

Advertisement

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Speaking of the DC/CW-verse, Yahoo! also reports Kevin Smith will host an after show titled “Crisis Aftermath” following each episode of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

Advertisement

Evil

Kristen and David investigate sigils at an art commune in the synopsis for “2 Fathers, ” the November 21 episode of Evil.

When David recognizes one of the sigils in the Poveglia Codex from his father Leon’s (Vondie Curtis-Hall) artwork, he and Kristen journey to a remote art commune to investigate its meaning and how it’s related to David’s family, on EVIL, Thursday, Nov. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Mandalorian

Coming Soon has very short synopses for the first three episodes of The Mandalorian.

Episode 1 “Chapter 1”: A Mandalorian bounty hunter tracks a target for a well-paying client. Episode 2 “Chapter 2”: Target in-hand, The Mandalorian must now contend with scavengers Episode 3 “Chapter 3”: The battered Mandalorian returns to his client for reward.

Advertisement

Charmed

Maggie and Jordan sing karaoke in images from “When Sparks Fly, ” the November 15 episode of Charmed. Two more available at KSiteTV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Into the Dark

Bloody-Disgusting also has images from “A Nasty Piece of Work, ” this year’s Christmas episode of Into the Dark. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement





The Walking Dead

Siddiq takes center stage in the trailer for “Open Your Eyes, ” next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Supergirl

Kara kicks Mitch Pileggi in the face in the trailer for next week’s unmissable episode of Supergirl, “Tremors. ”

Batwoman

Finally, Kate talks to Sophie while Alice hatches another nefarious plan in the trailer for “Tell Me the Truth, ” next week’s episode of Batwoman.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.