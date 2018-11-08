Image: Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Scooby Doo is offering a bizarre follow up to a 30-year-old mystery. Get another brief snippet from Bumblebee. A new clip from The Good Place teases big things for Eleanor. Meet Caitlin’s dad in new pictures from the next episode of The Flash. Plus, a 4400 reboot could be in the works. To me, my spoilers!



Super Mario Bros.

Variety reports Illumination’s animated Super Mario Bros. movie is now officially in “priority development” and aiming for a 2022 release date.

Black Widow

In conversation with Discussing Film, previously attached director David Hayter confirmed that a rumored plot synopsis for Cate Shortland’s Black Widow is actually the logline to his scrapped pitch from the early 2000's, when the project was in development at Lionsgate—so perhaps don’t take it as guaranteed.

And somebody just put out a synopsis of the upcoming film based on my script because it was essentially an origin story but they basically described what my logline was.

Bumblebee



Bumblebee drinks Tab, falls off a cliff and activates an Optimus Prime hologram in the latest TV spot.





Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost

After 33 goddamn years, the Scooby gang re-team with Vincent Van Ghoul to capture the final ghost from the Chest of Demons in the trailer for an all-new animated feature wrapping up the short-lived 1985 series, The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo.

Avenue 5

Rebecca Front has landed the “lead role” of Karen Kelly in Armando Iannucci’s outer space comedy for HBO. According to Deadline, “Karen is a middle-aged American housewife, who boarded Avenue 5 using her sister’s non-transferable ticket. Strong-willed, articulate and likeable, Karen finds herself becoming the voice of the passengers, enjoying her newfound power.”

Swamp Thing

Henderson Wade has joined the cast as Matt Cable, “a Louisiana lawman who finds himself in dire straits when supernatural evil threatens the town he’s sworn to protect.” [Deadline]

The 4400

According to Deadline, the CW is considering a reboot of The 4400 from series writer Craig Sweeny and Justified’s Taylor Elmore.

The Gifted

The mysterious Madeline Risman debuts in the synopsis for “the dreaM,” the eighth episode of season two.

In attempts to stabilize Reed’s powers, Reed, Caitlin and Lauren meet with Dr. Risman, a doctor who treats patients with debilitating X genes. However, Lauren finds out Dr. Risman is not who she thought she was. Following the Inner Circle’s bank ambush, Thunderbird and Blink continue to work together to chase them down. Meanwhile, Polaris reflects on her troubled relationship with her father and takes steps to protect Dawn from the Inner Circle in the all-new “the dreaM” episode of THE GIFTED airing Tuesday, Nov. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GIF-208) (TV-14 L, V)

The Flash

Caitlin meets her father, Dr. Thomas Snow, in photos from November 20’s episode, “The Icicle Cometh.” Head over to TV Line for more.

Supernatural

KSiteTV also has images from tonight’s episode of Supernatural, “Nightmare Logic.” More at the link.

The Good Place

Eleanor wants to remember her relationship with Chidi in a clip from tonight’s episode, “A Fractured Inheritance.”

Nightflyers

Finally, Syfy has released two more ominous TV spots for Nightflyers: The Series.

