Updates From The Suicide Squad, The Walking Dead, and More

The writers of Crazy, Stupid, Love are working on a zombie movie. James Gunn assures fans The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are still on track, Nic Cage gets all Five Nights at Freddy’s in a new look at Wally’s Wonderland. Plus, big teases for The Walking Dead’s delayed season finale, and what’s to come on Westworld. To me, my spoilers!
16 States
THR reports Fede Alvarez is attached to direct 16 States, a zombie outbreak movie from Crazy, Stupid, Love writers John Requa and Glen Ficarra at Lionsgate. The story is said to concern “a mother trying to reach her family” during the pandemic.
The Suicide Squad
James Gunn confirmed post-production on The Suicide Squad remains “on or ahead of schedule” in light of covid-19 stay at home orders.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Likewise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's shooting schedule also remains unchanged.
Wally’s Wonderland
Behind-the-scenes photos from Wally’s Wonderland reveal two of the animatronic grotesques Nicolas Cage is forced to battle with.
Proximity
A NASA scientist “goes on a journey of discovery” to prove he was abducted by aliens in the trailer for Eric Demeusy’s Proximity.
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
Sonya Blade flashes back to the moment Jax recruited her for “high-level spec-ops stuff” in a new clip from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge.
The 100
Spoiler TV has eight more episode titles from The 100's final season.
The 100 - Episode 7.02 - The Garden
The 100 - Episode 7.03 - False Gods
The 100 - Episode 7.04 - Hesperides
The 100 - Episode 7.05 - Welcome to Bardo
The 100 - Episode 7.06 - Nakara
The 100 - Episode 7.07 - The Queen’s Gambit
The 100 - Episode 7.08 - Anaconda
The 100 - Episode 7.09 - The Flock
Riverdale
Comic Book has a poster for “Wicked Little Town,” this week’s return episode of Riverdale featuring songs from Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
The Walking Dead
The official Walking Dead Twitter page provided ten emoji hints concerning the delayed season ten finale.
Outlander
Finally, Jamie is bitten by a venomous snake in the trailer for “Monsters and Heroes,” next week’s episode of Outlander.
