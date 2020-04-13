We come from the future
We come from the future
Morning Spoilers

Updates From The Suicide Squad, The Walking Dead, and More

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Filed to:The Suicide Squad
The Suicide SquadThe Walking DeadGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 316 StatesRiverdaleThe 100ProximityMortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's RevengeWally's WonderlandOutlander
Everything’s looking up for Harley.
Image: Warner Bros.
If there's news about upcoming movies and television you're not supposed to know, you'll find it in here.
PrevNextView All

The writers of Crazy, Stupid, Love are working on a zombie movie. James Gunn assures fans The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are still on track, Nic Cage gets all Five Nights at Freddy’s in a new look at Wally’s Wonderland. Plus, big teases for The Walking Dead’s delayed season finale, and what’s to come on Westworld. To me, my spoilers!

Illustration for article titled Updates From iThe Suicide Squad/i, iThe Walking Dead/i, and More

16 States

THR reports Fede Alvarez is attached to direct 16 States, a zombie outbreak movie from Crazy, Stupid, Love writers John Requa and Glen Ficarra at Lionsgate. The story is said to concern “a mother trying to reach her family” during the pandemic.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn confirmed post-production on The Suicide Squad remains “on or ahead of schedule” in light of covid-19 stay at home orders.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Likewise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's shooting schedule also remains unchanged.

Wally’s Wonderland

Behind-the-scenes photos from Wally’s Wonderland reveal two of the animatronic grotesques Nicolas Cage is forced to battle with.

Proximity

A NASA scientist “goes on a journey of discovery” to prove he was abducted by aliens in the trailer for Eric Demeusy’s Proximity.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Sonya Blade flashes back to the moment Jax recruited her for “high-level spec-ops stuff” in a new clip from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge.

The 100

Spoiler TV has eight more episode titles from The 100's final season.

The 100 - Episode 7.02 - The Garden

The 100 - Episode 7.03 - False Gods

The 100 - Episode 7.04 - Hesperides

The 100 - Episode 7.05 - Welcome to Bardo

The 100 - Episode 7.06 - Nakara

The 100 - Episode 7.07 - The Queen’s Gambit

The 100 - Episode 7.08 - Anaconda

The 100 - Episode 7.09 - The Flock

Riverdale

Comic Book has a poster for “Wicked Little Town, this week’s return episode of Riverdale featuring songs from Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Illustration for article titled Updates From iThe Suicide Squad/i, iThe Walking Dead/i, and More

The Walking Dead

The official Walking Dead Twitter page provided ten emoji hints concerning the delayed season ten finale.

Outlander

Finally, Jamie is bitten by a venomous snake in the trailer for “Monsters and Heroes, next week’s episode of Outlander.





Banner art by Jim Cooke.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

