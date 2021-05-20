Updates From The Suicide Squad, Green Lantern, and More

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Jason Momoa discusses the script for Aquaman’s sequel. Adam Wingard is hyping his ThunderCats film. Plus the Vampire Diaries Julie Plec has an exciting new bloodsucking project, the latest from Nancy Drew, and more. Spoilers away!



Tuesday

Deadline reports Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lola Petticrew, and Arinzé Kene will star in Tuesday, “a mother-daughter fairytale” at A24 with a plot currently kept under wraps.

Green Lantern

Deadline also reports Jeremy Irvine is in talks to play classic Green Lantern Alan Scott alongside the recently cast Finn Wittrock’s Guy Gardner for the HBO Max series.

Crater

Meanwhile, Scott “Kid Kudi” Mescudi, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Mckenna Grace will star in Crater at Disney+. Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the project is described as “a coming-of-age story about a boy growing up on a lunar colony who takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater with his four best friends.”

Zombies 3

Deadline additionally reports Matt Cornett, Kyra Tantao and Terry Hu will star in the third installment of the Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise. Cornett and Tantao have been cast as extraterrestrials A-Lan and A-Li while Hu, “a nonbinary actor, will play the role of nonbinary alien A-Spen. The telepathically connected newcomers arrive in Seabrook as Zed and Addison begin their final year at Seabrook High in the town that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zombies, werewolves and humans are equally shocked by the arrival of these mysterious extraterrestrial beings.”

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One & Two

In addition to Calendar Man, Bloody-Disgusting reports David Dastmalchian will lend his voice to The Penguin in Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1. And Warner Bros. just released a trailer for Part Two.

Chain Saw Confidential

/Film reports a “dark comedy” adaptation of Leatherface actor Gunnar Hansen’s tell-all book about the making of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is in development at Ambitious Entertainment and Impossible Dream Entertainment. David Dubos has been tapped to write the script.

Aquaman 2

During a recent guest appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Jason Momoa revealed he hand a hand in writing Aquaman 2.

After we ended the first one, I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one. We went in, we pitched the idea…the best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so we did the first treatment, and then James and our original writer David finished it off, and all of our hearts are in it.

ThunderCats

During a recent interview with Comic Book, screenwriter Simon Barrett stated fans are “not ready” for Adam Wingard’s live-action ThunderCats movie.

I will say this, our ThunderCats adaptation is going to be really, really cool. I don’t think people are at all prepared for how long Adam Wingard has spent thinking about ThunderCats. They are not ready for Adam’s ThunderCats movie. It is going to destroy.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn also revealed to the Associated Press (via /Film) that he wrote “the biggest action scene he’s ever done” for Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad.

She can do anything. Or I thought she could do anything. And then one day she had to sing and I said, ‘OK, well you can do everything but one thing.’ But she’s such a great actress. She embodies the character. She’s able to do the comedy. She’s able to do the drama. And physically, she is a pure athlete and is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent, beautiful way. And so I wrote the biggest action scene I’ve ever done all around Harley, and it was so fun to create just on every level from working with the stunt guys all the way through to working with her. It’s probably my favorite four minutes of film I’ve ever shot before.

Vampire Academy

Variety reports Peacock has ordered a TV series adapting Richard Mead’s Vampire Academy novels from Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre. The story concerns the friendship of two young women transcending “their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society.”

Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Series

/Film also has word Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s untitled spy series from Jack Reacher creator Nick Santora. Co-starring Monica Barbaro as Schwarzenegger’s daughter, the story follows the duo as they “learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years” and “their entire relationship has been a lie. Forced to team up as partners, our series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.”

The Nevers

Spoiler TV reports HBO has quietly renewed The Nevers for a second season.

Stargirl

During a recent interview with Orlando’s WESH 2, Tigress actress Joy Osmanski stated the second season of Stargirl is “genuinely scary” — so scary, in fact, that her “children will not be coming anywhere near season two.”

Season two, it just gets a lot darker, which is such a fun thing for a show to have an opportunity to do, and I will say that the evil forces at work are genuinely scary, like, my children will not be coming anywhere near season two. It’s scary.

Nancy Drew

Finally, Nancy Drew traps Everett in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Judgement Of The Perilous Captive. ”

