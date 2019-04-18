Image: CBS

Could Taika Waititi return for another Thor movie? Michelle Borth says shes’s signed up for a few more DC movies after Shazam. The Eternals finds another intriguing star. Plus, new Game of Thrones pictures, what’s to come on Supergirl, and another teeny snippet of Avengers: Endgame footage from a new TV spot. Spoilers, assemble!



The Eternals

Train to Busan’s Ma Dong-seok has joined the cast of The Eternals in an undisclosed role. [The Wrap]

Shazam 2

In a recent interview with Parade Magazine, actress Michelle Borth revealed she has signed a five-picture deal with Warner Bros. and DC Comics after playing Mary Marvel in Shazam. Good thing we already know a sequel is in the works!

I had never gotten a role from one taped audition, let alone a five-picture deal with Warner Bros. from a one-tape audition.

Thor 4

In a recent interview with the LA Times, Tessa Thompson vaguely mused—before clarifying that she was unsure even what she’d heard was true—that Taika Waititi recently pitched a fourth Thor movie to Marvel Studios.

I heard that a pitch has happened for [another “Thor” film]. I don’t know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika [Waititi, who directed ‘Ragnarok’] would come back.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Speaking of the god of Thunder, little known indie starlet Chris Hemsworth is the latest actor to join the cast of Kevin Smith’s Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

Masters of the Universe



Exhibitor Relations reports Sony’s live-action Masters of the Universe (potentially starring Noah Centineo as He-Man himself) movie has been delayed to 2020.

Avengers: Endgame



A new poster from Coming Soon reflects on the pasts of Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man.

Meanwhile, War Machine scares the hell out of Regular-Sized-Man in the latest Endgame TV spot.



The Room

Bloody-Disgusting has photos from The Room, in which Olga Kurylenko and Christian Volckman discover what’s essentially an evil replicator entombed in a hidden room of their new home. More images at the link.

Kate and Matt are a young couple in their thirties in search of a more authentic and healthy life. They leave the City to move into an old house in the middle of nowhere. Soon they discover a secret hidden room that has the extraordinary power to materialize anything they wish for. Their new life becomes a true fairytale. They spend days and nights indulging their every desire of material possession, swimming in money and champagne. Yet beneath this apparent state of bliss, something darker lurks: some wishes can have dire consequences. That Room could very well turn their dream into a nightmare when it gives them what they’ve been waiting forever and that nature was denying them…

Fast Color

After her superhuman abilities are discovered, Gugu Mbatha-Raw hits the road in the latest trailer for Fast Color.

Star Trek: Picard

Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Isa Briones have joined the cast of the Jean-Luc Picard spinoff as series regulars. Unfortunately, no details on their characters are available at this time. [TV Line]

The Witcher

According to Deadline, Netflix’s The Witcher will premiere sometime “in the last three months” of 2019.

Supergirl

Supergirl and Lena Luthor head to Stryker’s in photos from “Crime & Punishment,”,airing April 21. Head over to Coming Soon for more.

WILLIE GARSON GUEST STARS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) head to Stryker’s Island to search for clues on how to defeat Lex. At the prison, Supergirl tries to befriend a nosy prisoner, Steve (guest star Willie Garson), who may have insight into what Lex was doing, but he and all of the prisoners regard her as a traitor to the country and refuse to talk to her. Lena realizes Lex left behind clues for her and deciphering them could be the key to his whereabouts. Meanwhile, Kelly (guest star Azie Tesfai) encourages James (Mehcad Brooks) to talk to someone about his PTSD, and Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces off against Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) after he storms the DEO and acquires some powerful weapons to hunt Supergirl.

Game of Thrones

TV Line has photos from this week’s episode of Game of Thrones. More soup at the link.

Riverdale

Finally, Pop’s Diner is robbed (again) in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale, “Fear the Reaper.”

