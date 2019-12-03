Updates From The Rise of Skywalker, Titans, and More

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

M. Night Shyamalan has new horrors in the works. Steven Allerick has joined the Snake Eyes movie. J.J. Abrams teases Finn’s backstory in The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, what’s to come on Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, and Black Lightning as Crisis looms. To me, my spoilers!



Snake Eyes



Deadline reports Steven Allerick will play Snake Eyes’ late father in the upcoming G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero spinoff movie. The outlet notes his murder inspires the titular commando to “travel to Japan and train with the ancient Arashikage ninja clan.”

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Projects

Speaking with Collider, M. Night Shyamalan revealed he has plans for three “weird and dark” original thrillers at Universal he feels “very strongly about. ”

I just had two movie ideas I felt very strongly about. And, interesting enough, there might be a third thing that came to me that might end up going in between these two. So there might be three. I’m loving this approach from The Visit on where they’re minimal, contained, I own them, we take big tonal risks and try to hit that note of absurd-but-grounded, that dark humor moment and deal with some complicated things and not necessarily take the audience where they’re comfortable, both during or even at the end. That’s all mitigated because we’re working with a respectable number and I feel like I’m being a good partner to my distributors. I like that because it allows me to iterate really fast in the making of these stories, so those films follow that architecture of approach and process. Even if it’s tricking myself into being more dangerous, it’s working because when I think about these three films that I’m thinking about—all weird and dark—I think that they speak to each other a little bit.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, J.J. Abrams promised The Rise of Skywalker will shed more light on Finn and Poe’s mysterious pasts.

[Finn’s history] is part of the story of this one. And it was alluded to in Episode VII, but there’s a bit more light shed on that in this one…I would say that each of the characters get more light shed on their histories. I’m not saying we get full, exhaustive downloads on all of their childhoods and every major step that got them to where they are. But there are a lot of questions about Finn’s past, about Poe’s past, obviously Rey and Kylo, and then some of the new characters we meet.

Spies in Disguise

Blue Sky Studios has released an official “lyric video” for Lucky Daye’s “Fly” from the Spies in Disguise soundtrack.

In Fabric

A24 has also released a clip from In Fabric, Peter Strickland’s unlikely hybrid of The Red Violin with Tobe Hooper’s I’m Dangerous Tonight.

Titans

TV Line reports Blackfire actress Damaris Lewis has been promoted to series regular for Titans’ third season.

Relatedly, actress Conor Leslie implied Donna Troy will make a speedy recovery on Themyscira after her... unfortunate run-in with a power line during a recent guest appearance on DC Universe’s DC Daily talk show.

The Flash

Spoiler TV has titles for episodes ten through thirteen of The Flash’s sixth season, including the inspired “Grodd Friended Me. ”

Episode 6.10 - Marathon Episode 6.11 - Love is a Battlefield Episode 6.12 - A Girl Named Sue Episode 6.13 - Grodd Friended Me

Supergirl

Spoiler TV also has titles for episodes ten through thirteen of Supergirl’s fifth season, providing an idea of what’s in store for Kara and co. post-Crisis.

Episode 5.10 - The Bottle Episode Episode 5.11 - Back from the Future - Part One Episode 5.12 - Back from the Future - Part Two Episode 5.13 - It’s A Super Life

Arrow

Meanwhile, Arrow goes full backdoor pilot with episode 8x09, “Green Arrow & The Canaries. ”

Episode 8.08 - Crisis on Infinite Earths: Hour Four Episode 8.09 - Green Arrow & The Canaries

Black Lightning



Finally, a comatose Jennifer becomes entangled in the Crisis on Infinite Earths in the trailer for “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Third Stone From the Sun, ” next week’s episode of Black Lightning.





