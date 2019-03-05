Image: CBS

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Sony’s Morbius movie expands its cast. Arnold Schwarzenegger still has hopes for a new Conan. Clark Gregg says that Agents of SHIELD’s seventh season is probably its last. Plus, new pictures from the return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and more Jean-Luc Picard news. Beam me up, Spoilers!



Morbius



According to Deadline, Jared Harris (The Expanse, Sherlock Holmes) has joined the cast of Morbius in a currently undisclosed role.

Metal Gear Solid

While promoting his new Netflix film, Triple Frontier, Oscar Isaac revealed to IGN he’s very interested in making a Metal Gear Solid movie.

Metal Gear Solid, that’s the one I’m – yeah. I’m throwing my hat in for that one.

Which naturally lead to Jordan Vogt-Roberts heading to Twitter to say that he’d be game, whenever casting actually begins (which it very much hasn’t yet).

Critters 5

JoBlo reports Syfy has secretly wrapped production on a fifth entry in the Critters franchise unrelated to the upcoming television series from Shudder. Directed by Bobby Miller (The Cleanse) and shot in South Africa, the film is rumored to star Dee Wallace—presumably reprising her role as Helen Brown from the 1986 original.

Blade 4

Grab your salt shakers, We Got This Covered alleges Marvel is now considering a new, R-rated Blade movie starring Wesley Snipes, a process Wesley Snipes alleged has been going on several times in the past.

Conan the Barbarian/King Conan

In a recent interview with The Arnold Fans, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed he’s having difficulty convincing the Robert E. Howard estate to invest in another Conan movie.



When it comes to the movie, the sad stuff about all of this is when there’s an estate like this…The Robert E. Howard estate…when someone buys these rights, those people now own the rights and they have their own vision of what they want to do and the guy that has the rights is some young guy and he’s trying to figure out how to get his way through Hollywood and this is not easy to do. So there are people that say to him, ‘Why don’t you start with a TV series?’ and then he negotiates for a TV series and that falls apart. And then he goes maybe to Netflix and that falls apart. Then he decides to make a movie maybe. But in the meantime, we have been trying to convince him for years now that the way to go is to come back and hire a really great director and to do another Conan movie and have me play King Conan, when Conan is like 70 years old and he’s disgusted by sitting on the throne and being the king and then something happens after that. It’s really not that far from creating a finished script. The only one who really has to pull the trigger there is the people who own the Conan rights to do a movie. Let’s go to Netflix or whoever it is, let’s hire a director who’s very creative and can elevate the project to make it a winning project. I hope it will be done very soon because I think it’s a great idea.

Terminator

In the same interview, Schwarzenegger also stated he’s seen fifteen minutes of the latest Terminator film and it “looked great.”

I’ve seen 15 minutes and it looked great and I was very excited about it.

Sherlock Holmes 3

THR reports the third Sherlock Holmes movie starring Robert Downey, Jr. has been pushed back a full year, and will now reach theaters December 22, 2021.

Dumbo

Meanwhile, the latest TV spot Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo includes a cover of “Baby Mine” performed by the Arcade Fire.

Birds or Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The latest batch of set photos see the Birds of Prey marching into battle and Harley Quinn hitching a ride with Black Mask.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla squares off with King Ghidorah outside the Capitol Building on a new Japanese poster from Bloody-Disgusting.

Star Trek: Picard

TV Line reports Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd have joined the cast of the Jean-Luc Picard spinoff series in undisclosed roles.

In related news That Hashtag Show has alleged character breakdowns for the show’s entire supporting cast, which includes a teenage Romulan and an “upgraded” version of Star Trek: Voyager’s Emergency Medical Hologram. Head on over to the link to see more, but as ever with these overly detailed breakdowns, take them with a pinch of salt.

Charmed

TV Line has word Chloe Bridges will guest-star in an upcoming episode of Charmed as Tessa, “a no-nonsense Whitelighter who fills in when Harry ‘mysteriously disappears.’”

Agents of SHIELD

Clark Gregg re-confirmed season seven is Agents of SHIELD’s last in a recent interview with KTLA 5 Morning News.

Doom Patrol

KSiteTV has the official synopsis for the fourth episode of Doom Patrol, “Cult Patrol.”

As the team recovers from the fight at Fuchtopia, Willoughby Kipling (guest star Mark Sheppard), a magician and an old friend of Niles Caulder’s, unexpectedly conscripts the Doom Patrol into helping him avert the end of the world by stopping a nihilistic cult. Unfortunately though, the Doom Patrol fails and the Apocalypse begins!

Cloak & Dagger

KSiteTV also has photos from the season two premiere of Cloak & Dagger, “Restless Energy.” Several more at the link.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Sabrina is “caught in an unholy love triangle between sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch and salt-of-the-Earth mortal Harvey Kinkle” in new photos from TV Line.

Black Lightning



Jefferson reiterates the Pierce Family “no killing” policy in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Book of Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha.”

Shadowhunters

Isabelle gets a lead on the Clave prisons in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Beati Bellicosi.”

Siren

The new mermaids aren’t adapting to tank life in the trailer for this Thursday’s episode of Siren, “Entrapment.”

Arrow

Finally, Team Arrow joins the SCPD in the trailer for next week’s episode of Arrow, “Training Day.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.