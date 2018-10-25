Image: Ivan Reis, Oclair Albert, and Sula Moon (DC Comics)

The Phantom Tollbooth’s adaptation has a new director. The fifth Purge movie could be the last in the franchise. Stephen Amell’s got more behind-the-scenes pics from the big DC/CW crossover, Elseworlds. Plus, a new Star Wars Resistance clip, and see the Riverdale kids play their parents for a new flashback episode. Spoilers now!



The Phantom Tollbooth

Carlos Saldanha (Ice Age, Rio, Ferdinand) has signed on to direct Tristar’s adaptation of Norton Juster’s The Phantom Tollbooth. Saldanha replaces Matt Shakman, who left the project earlier this year due to “scheduling issues.”

The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge

At a recent conference in Italy, Paramount Animation President Mireille Soria revealed the next SpongeBob movie will be an origin story.

For the first time ever, we’re going to the get to the origin of how little Spongebob met the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang at summer camp. The film’s opening will take place at Camp Coral when all of our favorite characters meet for the first time.

Nightwing



Despite a concerning lack of recent news as the rest of the DC movie universe is shuffled about, director Chris McKay confirmed the Nightwing movie is still moving forward.

Shazam!

Production Weekly reports the crew is heading back to Toronto next month for three weeks of reshoots.

Untitled Ari Aster Horror Movie

Ari Aster’s follow-up to Hereditary concerning a family at the hands of a pagan cult is now slated for an August 9, 2019, release date.

The Purge 5

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, creator James DeMonaco suggested the next Purge movie will be the series’ last.

I have it in my head. I think I’m going to write it. I think it’s a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.

Aquaman

The latest TV spot sees Aquaman making a Goofy-esque hooting noise while riding shotgun in an Atlantean submarine.

Elseworlds



Heroes embrace in a new behind-the-scenes photo from Stephen Amell.

The Gifted

The Inner Circles makes its move in the synopsis for November 13’s episode, “no Mercy.”

Reeva reveals her plans for a major mission for the Inner Circle to secure some needed funds. Meanwhile, the Mutant Underground must contend with Reed’s unstable powers, hoping that some medical help from Caitlin and Lauren will keep his destruction in check. Also, Jace is introduced to Benedict Ryan (guest star Peter Gallagher), a well-connected public figure who supports the efforts of the Purifers, but the two may not see eye-to-eye. Then, Thunderbird finally confronts Blink about her dealings with Urg, after weeks of tension over their meeting in the all-new “no Mercy” episode of THE GIFTED airing Tuesday, Nov. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GIF-207) (TV-14 L, V)

Star Wars Resistance

Kaz wrangles with power struggles in a new clip from the next episode, “The High Tower.”

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends alternate between punk and disco attire in images from “Dancing Queen,” the fourth episode of season four, revealing Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ return to the series after Vixen departed last season. Head over to CBR to see the rest.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Nobody gave the Antichrist an instruction manual in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Sojourn.”

Riverdale

Finally, those wily Riverdale kids play their parents in the promo for next week’s 80's-set episode, “The Midnight Club.”





