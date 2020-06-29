Updates From the Next Evil Dead, The Flash, and More

Ash may not be about, but Evil Dead rises. Image : Starz

Evil Dead Rise

Just like Demons 2, Poltergeist III, and Gremlins 2: The New Batch before it, a new report from Bloody-Disgusting contributor Jimmy Champane alleges Evil Dead Rise will be set in either a high-rise apartment or skyscraper.

Willy’s Wonderland

According to Deadline, the movie in which Nicolas Cage battles killer animatronic characters at an amusement park has changed its title from Wally’s Wonderland to Willy’s Wonderland.

Horrorscope

Screen Gems has hired screenwriters Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen to adapt the Nicholas Adams’ novel Horrorscope for the screen. The story concerns the guests at a horoscope party “dying in ways connected to their zodiac signs. Four friends must work together to solve the mystery before their numbers are up.”

The Suicide Squad

According to Jai Courtney, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has “a different flavor” than David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

I think it’s kind of got a different flavor. There’s a whole bunch of new characters. James Gunn has an approach to things that is uniquely his; he pulls a lot of that into the Suicide Squad world. And I think that it fits really well, and audiences are going to have a lot of fun with it.

The Beach House

A mysterious disease afflicting man and man o’ war alike spells doom for a vacationing family in the trailer for The Beach House, premiering July 9 on Shudder.

Lucifer



TV Line reports Rob Benedict (God on Supernatural) has joined the fifth season of Lucifer as Vincent Le Mec, “a hardened French Mercenary whose violent work brings him to Los Angeles—and into the crosshairs of Lucifer, Chloe and the LAPD.”

Vagrant Queen

Sad news: Syfy has canceled Vagrant Queen after just one season.

The Flash

Showrunner Eric Wallace promises “a huge twist” at the beginning of The Flash’s seventh season, after shutdowns on filming predicated changes to the end of season six.

Because this is The Flash, there’s a huge twist at the end of every season, and that twist is now kind of coming in the middle of the [start of the] season. And that has really affected our storytelling for all of Season 7.

Agents of SHIELD

The eighth episode of season seven is titled “After, Before” according to Spoiler TV.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel appears to interrogate Sousa inside a barn in photos from this week’s episode, “Adapt or Die. ” Head over to Comic Book for more.

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer concludes in synopses for its two-part season finale airing July 12.

Old Ways, Old Wars The rebel forces are on the ropes when a dangerous foe defects to their side. They hatch a final plan to take control of Snowpiercer once and for all, but it comes at a grave moral cost, and just may destroy them all.

994 Cars Long

In the revolution’s aftermath, Layton (Daveed Diggs) struggles to govern the shell-shocked survivors. Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) finally makes peace with her demons, only to realize the biggest threat to their survival is right over her shoulder.



The 100

Finally, Emori’s in rouble in the trailer for “The Queen’s Gambit, ” this week’s episode of The 100.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.