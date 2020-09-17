Updates From The Matrix 4, Black Widow, and More

Still expect lots of crazy punching though. Image : Warner Bros.

The first set pictures from Uncharted are suited and ready to go. IFC Midnight has tapped Iranian horror movie The Night for a U. S. release. Surprise, there’s a Croods sequel, and it’s had its theater release pushed forward!? Plus, more teasing for The Outpost’s return and WandaVision is still on track to launch this year. Spoilers now!



The Matrix 4

In conversation with THR, Neil Patrick Harris hinted the “style” of The Matrix 4 differs from its predecessors.

I think she has a great inclusive energy and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing. I’ve always wanted to be a lead in a big giant action movie with wires and stuff and this is not bad for me, but it’s certainly tangential and fun for me to be able to play in the sandbox a little bit.

The Croods: A New Age

The upcoming sequel to The Croods has, surprisingly, been pushed one month forward and will now reach theaters November 25, 2020. [Coming Soon]

Freaky

Christoper Landon’s Freaky has been rated R by the MPAA for “strong bloody violence, sexual content and language throughout.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Night

IFC Midnight has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Kourosh Ahari’s The Night, an Iranian horror film in which “an outside force” pushes a couple staying at a creepy hotel to “share the secrets they’ve hidden from each other. How, and if, they check out depends on how carefully they question everything and anyone that comes across their path.” The film is currently scheduled for a January 2021 release. [Deadline]

Black Widow

Total Film has three new photos from Black Widow.

Uncharted

The first photos of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg on the set of Uncharted have surfaced.

Don’t Look Back

Bystanders who failed to intervene in a murder are picked off by the victim’s ghost in the trailer for Don’t Look Back, available on-demand October 16 , 2020.

Raised By Wolves

Mother threatens Marcus’s place in the Mithraic in the synopsis for “Faces, ” the September 17 episode of Raised By Wolves.

EPISODE 107: Faces – Thursday, September 17 Directed by Alex Gabassi

Marcus’s (Travis Fimmel) decisions stress his relationship to his family as he struggles to maintain his clout as leader of the Mithraic. Mother (Amanda Collin) is able to see Marcus for who he truly is, which threatens his power and puts Mother in a precarious situation she might not recover from. Meanwhile, Campion (Winta McGrath) is faced with a choice that could result in dire consequences.



The Outpost

KSiteTV (via Dean Devlin) has new art for the third season of The Outpost.

Wandavision

Finally, a new promo for Disney+ promises Wandavision is still on course to premiere later this year.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.