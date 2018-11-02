Image: 343 Industries/Microsoft

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The screenwriter of Wonder Woman 1984 might be heading to a mysterious Marvel project. We’re getting Frozen 2 a little sooner than expected. Finn Wolfhard shares some behind-the-scenes looks at It: Chapter 2. Plus, what’s to come on the DC/CW shows, and great news for the Castlevania show. To me, my spoilers!



Untitled Marvel Project



That Hashtag Show reports Wonder Woman 1984 screenwriter David Callahan is now attached to write an undisclosed Marvel project.

Frozen 2

Frozen 2 will hit theaters one week earlier than previously expected. Its new release date is November 22, 2019. [Variety]

It: Chapter 2

The younger incarnation of the Loser’s Club have wrapped filming on the It sequel.

Toy Story 4

Appearing as a guest on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Tom Hanks revealed he, too, had a difficult time recording the end of Toy Story 4.

The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing him so you can look right up and you can talk about it. But I didn’t want to see them and I wanted to pretend they couldn’t see me. When I realized what they were going for, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a moment in history.’

Dear David

Collider reports New Line has won the bidding war to distribute BuzzFeed Studios’ adaptation of a viral Twitter thread from artist Adam Ellis, concerning his apartment’s apparent haunting by the ghost of a creepy child.

Overlord

A new poster courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting needles you to see Overlord at your local IMAX theater.

Aquaman

Aquaman is the hero Atlantis deserves in the latest TV spot.

Spies in Disguise

Tom Holland turns Will Smith into a pigeon in the full trailer for Spies in Disguise.





Halo

THR reports Showtime is now casting the role of John-117—better known as the Master Chief, the legendary hero of the Halo games—for its adaptation, implying that the series’ focus will indeed be on the story of the games rather than a side-tale in the Halo world.

Swamp Thing

Virginia Madsen has joined the cast of Swamp Thing as Maria Sunderland, the grieving wife of business magnate Avery Sunderland, whose “life-time obsession with the swamp has driven a wedge between him and Maria,” according to Deadline. The report adds that Maria’s “poised existence is shaken further when the return of Abby Arcane reawakens a deep grief over the loss of Maria’s daughter, Shawna, drawing her into the dark supernatural mysteries emerging from the swamp.”

Castlevania

It may be a horrible night to have a curse, but it’s a wonderful morning to be a Castlevania fan: The show has been renewed for a third season at Netflix. [Deadline]

Supergirl

Episodes eight, nine, and 10 of season four are titled “Bunker Hill,” “Elseworlds: Hour Three,” and “Secrets and Lies,” respectively.

[Spoiler TV]

Meanwhile, Kara’s struggling to get into the Thanksgiving spirit in the synopsis for “Call to Action.”

Everyone gathers for Thanksgiving but Kara (Melissa Benoist) is feeling down after her televised debate with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) about the anti-alien sentiment coursing through National City. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) argue about the best way to handle the Children of Liberty. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Daniel Beaty (#406). Original airdate 11/18/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Arrow

A guard at Slabside prison is murdered in the synopsis for “Due Process,” the sixth episode of season seven.

Slabside becomes even more dangerous after a guard is murdered and everyone is a suspect. Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) enlists help from a surprising source in her pursuit of Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) flexes her muscles as the District Attorney. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkhoff & Tonya Kong (#706). Original airdate 11/19/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Golden Age Flash villain The Icicle debuts (presumably) in the synopsis for November 20’s episode, “The Icicle Cometh.”

Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) learn something new about Caitlin’s father (guest star Kyle Secor). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) and Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) follow a clue about Cicada (Chris Klein). Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#506). Original airdate 11/20/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

Better still, the Legends track a monstrous sea creature in 1950's Japan in the synopsis for “Tagumo Attacks!!!,” this year’s Thanksgiving episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

A new fugitive is on the loose in 1951 Tokyo and Sara (Caity Lotz), Zari (Tala Ashe), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) try to capture it. As Constantine (Matt Ryan) struggles to recover, Ray (Brandon Routh) knows that magic might be the only thing that can save him but must look outside the team for help. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) joins Nate (Nick Zano) and his family for an unconventional Thanksgiving dinner. Courtney Ford and Ramona Young also star. Lexi La Roche directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ubah Mohamed wrote the episode (#405). Original airdate 11/19/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Game of Thrones

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow have made the cover of this week’s Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement





Tell Me a Story

A “This Season On...” trailer for Tell Me a Story dramatically downplays the fractured fairytale angle.

Supernatural

Finally, the Winchesters investigate the mysterious deaths of several hunters in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Nightmare Logic.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.