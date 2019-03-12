Image: Lionsgate

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

There are new rumors about the comics that could influence James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Kaley Cuoco gives us a tease of the Harley Quinn animated series. Plus, Danny DeVito meets Dumbo in new clips from the Disney remake, get a glimpse of Arrow’s far future, and even more What We Do in the Shadows teasers. Spoilers, away!

Advertisement

Invisible Man

That Hashtag Show alleges Armie Hammer and Alexander Skarsgård are Universal’s top choices to play Adrian Griffin, “a billionaire sociopath who made his money by developing an invisibility suit for the Department of Defense” in the new Invisible Man. Wayyyy less interesting than those rumors of Elisabeth Moss starring!

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2

Deadline confirms Rhys Darby will reprise his role as the player’s guide, Nigel, in Jake Kasdan’s Jumanji sequel.

Advertisement

The Mother Code

According to Variety, Amblin has acquired the film rights to Carol Stivers’ novel, The Mother Code, concerning a future in which unborn children are raised and cared for by robots after a bio-weapon creates a generation of infertile humans. Nightflyers co-producer Amy Louise Johnson will write the script.

Advertisement

The Suicide Squad

THR reports James Gunn’s sequel to Suicide Squad “draws heavily from Jon Ostrander and Kim Yale’s ‘80s run,” before noting Idris Elba’s Deadshot will presumably have a more fatalistic personality than Will Smith’s fatherly incarnation.

Advertisement

Hellboy

Daniel Dae Kim mutates into a were-jaguar in a pair of new Hellboy TV spots.

Dumbo

Danny DeVito meets Dumbo in the latest clip, while a new featurette takes us behind-the-scenes of the film’s expansive carnival, Dreamland.

Us

Meanwhile, two new clips from Jordan Peele’s Us prove you can’t argue with your own doppelganger. We’ve got our non-spoilery review up now!

Pet Sematary

We also have a new TV spot for the Pet Sematary remake.

Advertisement

Doom: Annihilation

Universal is now hiring Doomslayers in the first trailer for its straight-to-video video game adaptation, Doom: Annihilation.

Triangle



Edwin Hodge and Mallory Jansen and have joined the cast of Triangle, a new series concerning a family shipwrecked in the Bermuda Triangle, described here as “a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history.” Hodge will play a character named Ulysses while Jansen has been cast as Grace. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Harley Quinn

Kaley Cuoco gave us our first look at the Joker as he appears in DC Universe’s Harley Quinn animated series. And some Red Vines!

Advertisement

Doom Patrol

KSiteTV has a handful of photos this week’s episode of Doom Patrol, “Paw Patrol.” Of course, there are dogs involved. More at the link!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arrow

Glimpse Arrow’s future in the trailer for next week’s flash-forward episode, “Star City 2040.”

What We Do in the Shadows

Four more TV spots for What We Do in the Shadows introduce us to the vampire’s virginal manservants.

Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix has released a two-and-a-half minute trailer for Santa Clarita Diet’s third season.

The Walking Dead

Finally, Daryl shares a lakeside chat with Judith in a clip from “Scars,” next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.