Elisabeth Moss is in The Invisible Man, but she’s not the Invisible Man. James Gunn shares a tiny, vague snippet from The Suicide Squad. Get another look at the creepy new doll star of Child’s Play. Plus, new pictures from iZombie’s final season, and Good Omens gets its satanic choir on. Spoilers, assemble!



The Invisible Man



Speaking with THR, Elisabeth Moss confirmed she does not play the titular character in Leigh Whannell’s upcoming remake of The Invisible Man.

I haven’t gotten into what I’m allowed to say, yet. I’m pretty sure I can say that I’m not “The Invisible Man.” That would be weird. It’s a little bit of a different take on it. Part of the reason why I wanted to do it is I actually felt like it was a really feminist story of female empowerment and a victim kind of overcoming something. I don’t even know what I’m allowed to say about it! I’m not The Invisible Man, but there is an Invisible Man — if that makes any sense.

Fear Street Trilogy

Deadline also has word Emily Rudd and McCabe Slye “will make their first appearance in the second installment” of Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street trilogy, set in 1978. Rudd has been cast as Sadie Sink’s older sister, while Slye plays two roles: “a Springsteen-ish burnout who works at a summer camp” in the second film, and “a creepy local drunk” named Mad Thomas stoking the town’s hysteria in the 1966-set third film.

Dune 2

In a recent interview with THR, Legendary’s Joshua Grode confirmed Denis Villeneuve’s Dune only adapts the novel in part, in the hopes a sequel can be made out of what’s left to adapt.

That’s the plan. There’s a backstory that was hinted at in some of the books [that we expanded]. Also, when you read the book there’s a logical place to stop the movie before the book is over.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn shared a storyboard from The Suicide Squad in a recent Instagram story captured by Twitter user, Thomas Polito, below. The drawing appears to depict an unspecified character bracing himself before getting kicked in the face. Such a reveal!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Two new Japanese trailers—actually the same trailer, one with the Japanese dub and one without—contain snippets of previously unreleased footage. They’re also incredibly rad.

Meanwhile, Godzilla’s battle with King Ghidorah continues on another new King of the Monsters poster from Coming Soon.



Child’s Play

Both Entertainment Weekly and the Los Angeles Times have new photos of Mark Hamill’s incarnation of Chucky.

Roswell, New Mexico

Actress Amber Midthunder (Legion)—who plays Liz’s sister, Rose Ortecho — has been promoted to series regular when Roswell, New Mexico returns for its second season. [Deadline]

Cloak & Dagger

Spoiler TV has synopses for the final three episodes of season two, “Two Player,” “Blue Note,” and “Level Up.”

Tandy and Evita must go to great lengths when Tyrone is put in a dangerous situation. Meanwhile, Adina looks to someone surprising for help. Tyrone and Tandy turn to questionable allies in their attempt to find and stop the villain behind the trafficking ring. Meanwhile, Tandy learns more about Lia’s past. In the action-packed season finale, Tyrone and Tandy head to the Loa dimension to stop the evil force threatening New Orleans. To finally put an end to it, they must come face to face with their own personal issues that have been holding them back. Meanwhile, Mayhem and Evita do their best to hold off the dangers in the real dimension.

Agents of SHIELD

The second episode of Agents of SHIELD’s sixth season is titled, “Window of Opportunity,” while the third episode is titled “Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson.” [Spoiler of TV]

Supergirl

Dreamer fills in for Supergirl while Lena and Brainy help James with his PTSD in Coming Soon’s photos from next week’s episode, “American Dreamer.” Click through for more.

iZombie

Liv eats a fitness guru in photos from “Dead Lift,” the May 9 episode of iZombie. Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Good Omens

Finally, a Satanic order of nuns welcome the Antichrist in a new music video for Good Omens.

