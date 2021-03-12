Updates From The Flash, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and More

Watch where you’re pointing that thing, Mr. Allen. Image : Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Disney+’s new Willow show has had to find a new female co-star. Kevin Feige teases what’s in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ruby Rose is open to making a return appearance on Batwoman. Plus, what’s coming in the third season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

The Flash

According to THR, Justice League and Sweetheart star Kiersey Clemons will reprise her role as Iris West in the upcoming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Another new Godzilla vs. Kong poster promises “one will fall.”

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here to browse The Best Amazon Deals of the Day Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!

Dawn of the Beast

A group of cryptozoologists looking for Bigfoot find a Wendigo instead in the trailer for Dawn of the Beast, coming to digital April 6.

Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

Director Christopher McQuarrie used his Instagram page to announce a slew of co-stars for Tom Cruise: Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, and Mark Gatiss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Embryo

A woman craves human flesh after being impregnated by an alien in the trailer for Embryo, coming to VOD April 6.

Willow

According to Deadline, Ruby Cruz has replaced Cailee Spaeny as “the female co-lead opposite Ellie Bamber and Erin Kellyman” in the upcoming Willow series at Disney+.

Advertisement

Batwoman



During an interview discussing her latest film, SAS: Red Notice, Ruby Rose stated she’d “totally” be willing to return to Batwoman but doesn’t “think it would serve the story.”

I mean, I’m obviously moving on to other roles as I think I’ve done about three films since. I would totally do it. I don’t think it would serve the story because I think building the new Batwoman is more important than going back too far into Kate Kane, but of course I would, I would absolutely do anything they wanted as far as that [Laughs]. I haven’t watched the whole thing, but I’ve watched a couple of episodes, and I think how they’re handling it is beautiful. I think it’s her time to shine.

What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a fourth season at FX. [Spoiler TV]

Advertisement

She-Hulk/Moon Knight

During a recent interview with The Companion, Kevin Feige confirmed She-Hulk and Moon Knight begin filming “in a few weeks.”

On March 19, as you know The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be debuting. June 11 will be the debut date for Loki and, of course, soon after that, we’ll have our first animated series, which is What If …?. We are finishing up Ms. Marvel, and we’re also shooting Hawkeye currently. In a few weeks, we start She-Hulk, and a week or so after that, we start Moon Knight in addition to our features.

Advertisement

Supergirl

Spoiler TV has titles for the first seven episodes of Supergirl’s final season.

Episode 6.01 - Rebirth Episode 6.02 - A Few Good Women Episode 6.03 - Phantoms of the Opera Episode 6.04 - Lost Souls Episode 6.05 - Prom Night Episode 6.06 - Prom Again! Episode 6.07 - Fear Knot

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

A new featurette discusses the “buddy comedy” stylings of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Resident Alien

Hary, Asta, and D’Arcy have fallen into an ice crevasse in the trailer for “End of the World as We Know It,” next week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Riverdale



The Archie gang attend Cheryl’s sexy party in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Lock and Key.”

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew works with George to exorcise the spirit timesharing her body in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Quest for the Spider Sapphire.”

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Finally, Netflix has released a teaser for the third season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Advertisement

Banner art by Jim Cook