Updates From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Doom Patrol, and More

Hi, Zemo. Looking...blurry? Image : Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

HBO Max has tapped Max Minghella for a new sci-fi tinged horror series. Quibi wants to try and bring one of Junji Ito’s most iconic horror manga to life. Another familiar face returns to Agents of SHIELD. Plus, what’s next for Into the Dark. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

Shell

According to Deadline, Max Minghella (Teen Spirit) will direct Shell “a satirical horror tale with sci-fi elements set in the health and beauty industry” for HBO Max.

Advertisement

Ghosts of War

Bloody-Disgusting has a clip from Ghosts of War, a new horror film starring Billy Zane and Kyle Gallner about American soldiers trapped in a haunted French chateau during the Second World War.

Tomie

Adeline Rudolph (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will play the titular Tomie Kawamaki in a new live-action series for Quibi adapting Junji Ito’s popular horror manga. The story follows a beautiful high school student with cannibalistic tendencies, regenerative powers and the ability to make anyone she pleases fall in love with her —often with murderous consequences. [Coming Soon]

Tether

THR reports Daniel Dae Kim has partnered with writers Kevin Hamedani and Travis Betz on Tether, a new series at Amazon following “the terrifying journey of Madelyn Woods, a woman driven to find her kidnapped husband and son and extract revenge on those who hurt them… and murdered her. Now a ghost, and tethered to the house she died in, Madelyn must find a way to escape her supernatural prison and save the ones she loves.”

Advertisement

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Daniel Brühl told Collider he was “very happy and enthusiastic” upon seeing his Baron Zemo mask for the first time while filming The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

It was funny because Angel of Darkness was the first time I’d ever revisited something and came back to the same project again, or to go on playing that part. And then, whilst I was shooting Angel of Darkness, I got the news that they wanted me to come back to shoot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask. I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that. I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie, this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh.

Advertisement

Into the Dark

Bloody-Disgusting has photos from “The Current Occupant”, this month’s episode of Into the Dark in which a man who may-or-may-not be President of the United States lands himself in a high tech psychiatric ward. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Photo : Hulu

Photo : Hulu

Advertisement

Photo : Hulu

Photo : Hulu

Advertisement

Woke

Following an incident with the police, inanimate objects come to life and coach a cartoonist on systemic racism in the trailer for Hulu’s new series, Woke.

Doom Patrol

The Doom Patrol meets The Pioneers of the Uncharted in a trailer for next week’s episode, “Space Patrol”.

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, Jiaying and Gordon return in the trailer for next week’s episode of Agents of SHIELD, “After, Before”.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.