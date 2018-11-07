Image: Jack Kirby, Mike Royer, and Glynis Wein (Marvel Comics)

There’s early plans to resurrect an unused Night of the Living Dead sequel script from George Romero. The Purge TV show is getting a second season. Plus, Riverdale casts an intriguing new character with ties to Hiram, and a new look at Anna and the Apocalypse. Spoilers now!



Gretel & Hansel

Charles Babalola has been cast as The Hunter in Orion Pictures’ upcoming horror film, Gretel and Hansel, starring Sophia Lillis as Gretel. [Deadline]

The Eternals

That Hashtag Show reports Marvel’s Eternals movie is now “tentatively set” for a September 2019 production start.

Night of the Living Dead, Part II

To celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary, Living Dead Media is producing an “officially licensed” sequel to George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead for release in 2019. According to Bloody-Disgusting, the film is an adaptation of an unproduced script written by Romero and John A. Russo in the early 1970's.

Green Knight

Deadline reports David Lowery is set to direct a brand-new fantastical film adaptation of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight for A24.

Untitled Willy Wonka Prequel

Speaking with Collider, producer David Heyman revealed Paul King’s upcoming Willy Wonka movie will be a prequel exploring the eccentric chocolatier & candy magnate’s secret origins.

We are still trying to figure out how to tell that story, what the story is. It’s a prequel, it’s not a sequel. What makes Willy—when we find him at the chocolate factory doing the golden ticket, where is he before that? What leads him to that place where he’s locked himself away? … It’s how does he get there? So we’re playing around with that.

Alita: Battle Angel

Tom “Junkie XL” Holkenborg revealed on Twitter that he’s been hired to score Robert Rodriguez’s live-action film adaptation of Alita: Battle Angel.

Terminator 6: Phoenix

A recent wrap photo from actress Fruzsina Cseh refers to the film as Terminator 6: Phoenix. The Terminator Fans note actor Enrique Arce also alluded to the film as Terminator: Phoenix in an interview with Las Provincias last June.

Shazam

The Toronto reshoots are officially underway, according to Zachary Levi on Instagram.

Anna and the Apocalypse

An undead woman is violently murdered with a toilet seat in a new clip from the Christmas-set zombie-musical hybrid.

After Darkness

Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly, Valorie Curry, John Patrick Amedori, and Natalia Dyer prepare for Earth’s sun to burn out in the trailer for After Darkness.

Zoo

Trapped in an apartment during a zombie apocalypse, a couple tries to save their marriage in the first trailer for the horror/comedy, Zoo.





Riverdale

Mark Consuelos’ real-life spouse, Kelly Ripa, will guest-star on Riverdale as Hiram Lodge’s mistress, Mrs. Mulwray. According to US Weekly, Mulwray is “a beautiful, icy femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.”

The Purge

Good news, perhaps! USA has renewed The Purge for a second season.

Lucifer

Finally, the fourth episode of season nine is titled, “Save Lucifer,” according to Joe Henderson on Twitter.

Banner art by Jim Cooke .