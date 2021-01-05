Updates From The Eternals, Star Trek: Discovery, and More

The dawn of a new Marvel age is upon us. Image : John Romita Jr./Marvel Comics

Tiffany Haddish is boarding MGM’s adapatation of Landscape With Invisible Hand. Sarah Shahi is doing some very interesting DC Comics research. To the surprise of no-one, The Suicide Squad will be R-Rated. Plus, what’s to come on the Star Trek: Discovery season finale, and Netflix is already working on a We Can Be Heroes sequel. Spoilers now!



Landscape With Invisible Hand

Deadline reports Tiffany Haddish will star in Landscape With Invisible Hand, an adaptation of M.T. Anderson’s novel from director Cory Finley at MGM, Plan B and Annapurna. The story is said to be set in “a near future in which an alien species known as the Vuvv has taken over Earth. After the Vuvv’s labor-saving technology causes Earth’s job market and global economy to collapse, a teenager and his girlfriend cook up a way to make much-needed money by broadcasting their dating life to the fascinated aliens. Unfortunately, things go badly when, over time, the two teens come to hate each other and can’t break up without bankrupting their families.”

Black Adam

Actress Sarah Shahi — rumored to have been cast as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis in the upcoming Black Adam movie— shared a few of the comics she’s currently reading as research on Instagram.

The Eternals

In a recent interview with journalist Margaret Gardiner, Eternals director Chloe Zhao states she has also written the movie, “the credits just aren’t updated yet.”

I am the writer on Eternals, the credits just aren’t updated yet, you know, so I still don’t know what it would be like if I don’t write the film, that I’m not at least a huge part of the writing process. So yeah, I haven’t experienced that in my career, I’m scared of that, if it does happen one day. So, you see, in the writing process, that’s sort of where I bring in my sensibility, that’s a huge part of it. And creating situations that will allow certain kind of cinematic language to come in...that is something that I’ve learned from my last three films. I think what Marvel has been incredible, that Kevin [Feige] and Nate [Moore] and the whole team, they knew from the moment I pitched the film I really wanted to, you know, the scope and the scale, at the same time, the intimacy, they knew I wanted both. And they have been so incredible holding my hand through the entire process of allowing me to go as far as possible and as small as possible, and how that fit into the whole MCU. It’s been a pretty incredible process.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn confirmed The Suicide Squad has been, or will be, rated “R” by the MPAA.

We Can Be Heroes 2

Deadline reports Netflix is now developing a sequel to Robert Rodriguez’s Spy Kids/Shark Boy and Lava Girl follow-up, We Can Be Heroes, following the success of the film.

Sweet Tooth



Filming has reportedly wrapped on Netflix’s Sweet Tooth series. [Bleeding Cool]

Star Trek: Discovery

Comic Book has images from this week’s season finale of Star Trek: Discovery. Click through to see the rest.

Resident Alien

Finally, a nother Resident Alien TV spot hypes its murders-of-the-week.