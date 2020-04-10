Updates From The Eternals, Spawn, and More

It’s time for your bi-monthly reminder that Todd McFarlane is still trying to make this movie happen. Image : Todd McFarlane

Todd McFarlane says the latest Spawn fumbles are merely a setback. There are new rumors about Kit Harington’s Eternals character. Matt Reeves continues to paint a fascinating picture of his Batman. Plus, Supergirl returns a little later than anticipated, what’s to come on Nancy Drew, and an eggscelent new clip from Teen Titans Go. Spoilers, away!



Atomic Blonde 2

According to a new report from Discussing Film, Atomic Blonde 2 is now in early development at Netflix.

The Eternals

The Direct alleges that Kit Harington’s Black Knight costume “was unfinished when scenes with him in the suit were being shot” making it likely “post-production work will be needed to digitally complete the suit a-la Iron Man and Iron Spider style.” Additionally, the site purports that “sets were not completely constructed, and even parts of the script were incomplete at the start of filming” in order to meet the film’s shooting schedule.

Spawn

Todd McFarlane continues to insist that his Spawn movie is still happening in a new interview with Forbes.

Those reports were not quite accurate. There is someone–a major talent behind the camera–we had our eyes on and it didn’t work out. It happens. But we didn’t lose anyone, because we never had them. So we’re on the trail of someone else now. It would be a giant headline if we can get the person we’re looking at. That said, we’re not idle. Jamie [Foxx] is maybe even more enthusiastic about doing this than I am. Even if it’s only two of us, it will be Jamie and myself!

The Batman

In conversation with The New York Times, Matt Reeves described The Batman as an “incredibly personal” film “using the metaphors” of the DC Universe.

You never know whether the people in charge of those I.P.s [intellectual properties] are going to be open to your vision. But if they weren’t, I wouldn’t have done Batman. I was like, look, there have been some great Batman films and I don’t want to just make a Batman film. I want to do something that has some emotional stakes. My ambition is for it to be incredibly personal using the metaphors of that world.

Supergirl



According to CBR, Supergirl will return with new episodes May 5, one week later than previously reported. Here’s a new promo to while away that extra time though!

Katy Keene

Josie has a falling out with the new Pussycats in the synopsis for “Gloria, ” the April 23 episode of Katy Keene.

MOVING ON FROM YOUR PAST – When an allegation against Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is made, Katy (Lucy Hale), tries to get to the bottom of it, but instead might have discovered something about her mother. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the new Pussycats have a falling out leaving Josie’s close friend, Kevin Keller (guest star Casey Cott), to remind that she doesn’t need to be that person anymore. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) offers Bernardo (guest star Ryan Faucett) an interesting relationship proposition in order not to lose him, but it does not go as he hoped. Meanwhile, Pepper’s (Julia Chan) past is starting to catch up with her and it could jeopardize more than just the Pepper Plant. Lucien Laviscount, Camille Hyde and Zane Holtz also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Michael Grassi & Neil McNeil (#110). Original airdate 4/23/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Roswell, New Mexico

David Anders plays “a mysterious boot maker” in the synopsis for “Sex and Candy, ” the April 20 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

DAVID ANDERS (“iZOMBIE”) GUEST STARS – Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) investigation into her mother’s disappearance leads her and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) to the home of a mysterious boot maker named Travis (guest star David Anders). Meanwhile, on her journey of self-discovery, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) night out leads her into the arms of someone unexpected. Finally, after making some major scientific strides, Liz (Jeanine Mason) is dealt a devastating blow. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingrao (#206). Original airdate 4/20/2020.

Teen Titans Go!

Robin recounts a traumatizing experience hunting Easter eggs in the Batcave in a clip from tonight’s Teen Titans Go.

NOS4A2

Charlie Manx is ready for more Christmas-themed action...this summer.

Nancy Drew

Finally, the Agleaca is “not your common street ghost” in the trailer for “The Clue in the Captain’s Painting, ” next week’s episode of Nancy Drew.

