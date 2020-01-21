Updates From The Eternals, Morbius, and More

Remember when we thought this would be the most we’d see of an Eternal on screen? Image : Marvel Studios

Finn Wolfhard hypes Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s approach to VFX. Giancarlo Esposito teases Moff Gideon’s plans for getting his hands on Baby Yoda. Digimon’s beloved animated series is getting a reboot. Paul Wesley returns to the CW...to direct Batwoman? Plus, a look at the last episode of Arrow, and what’s to come on Doctor Who. To me, my Spoilers!



Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

Simon Pegg confirmed he has “another Mission: Impossible to film next year” during a recent interview with the Canadian television series, Our City Tonight.

Morbius

Jared Harris denied he’s playing Dr. Octopus to Variety at the 2020 SAG Awards.

No. I love the imagination that the fans have, it’s exciting for me to think about the imagination that that fans have. But yeah no, it’s not.

The Eternals

More Eternals set photos have surfaced of Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh and Kit Harrington.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Finn Wolhard hyped the film’s practical effects on a recent episode of Kevin Smith’s SModcast.

There’s a lot of practical effects. And a lot of the effects that you think would be CGI are not, which I was so happy to be part of.

The Turning

In the same interview, Wolfhard revealed Floria Sigismondi’s The Turning is secretly set in the 1990 s.

It’s set in the 90s. Well, they don’t ever say that it’s the 90s. It has a great soundtrack. They have some great 90s music in there.

The Dunwich Horror

In conversation with Rue Morgue, Richard Stanley revealed his adaptation of The Dunwich Horror is scheduled to begin filming this winter.

I’m pleased to say that SpectreVision has basically greenlit two more Lovecraft adaptations, and I’m currently prepping my new adaptation of The Dunwich Horror. It will be set in the same milieu as Color Out of Space, in a near-future, disaster-struck Arkham County. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get that before the cameras this winter. With Dunwich Horror, we’ll go on campus and get back to Miskatonic University for the first time since Re-Animator. We’ll also get to deal with the Necronomicon, the black book at the core of the mythos. So I’m very much looking forward to getting my hands on this.

May the Devil Take You Too

We also have a trailer for the sequel to the 2018 Indonesian horror film, May the Devil Take You.

Batwoman

According to Entertainment Weekly, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley is attached to direct an upcoming episode of Batwoman, written by Daphne Miles.

Cassian Andor

Rogue One co-writer Gary Whitta confirmed that he is not involved with the upcoming Cassian Andor spinoff series.

The Mandalorian

Giancarlo Esposito spoke to IGN about Moff Gideon’s motivations for capturing Baby Yoda.

Like any great leader or scientist – clue, clue, clue – with someone who is advanced in a certain way, yeah, you could want to be their best friend, or you could want to co-opt what is inside them to figure out how to make all of us a little better at humanity. So it’s that power and control of a Moff leader who is trying to put the universe back together. But, how does he know everything? How does he know everything that’s going on? He’s a very interesting character and I’m so honored to be a part of this production.

Arrow

TV Line has photos from “Fadeout, ” the series finale of Arrow. Head over there to see the rest.

Locke & Key

The cast and crew of Locke & Key discuss adapting the comic book for Netflix in another new featurette — this one including a surprise appearance from Spyro the Dragon.

Doctor Who

A new trailer showcases the next crop of Doctor Who episodes.

Digimon Adventure

Toei has released a teaser for the new Digimon series—a reboot of the original series—coming later this year.

Harley Quinn

Finally, Harley joins the Legion of Doom in a clip from this week’s episode, “A Seat at the Table. ”

