Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The cast of Stranger Things heads into summer while Swamp Thing goes back to its comic book roots. A familiar face from Star Trek is headed to Penny Dreadful’s City of Angels. Plus what’s to come on The 100, Aggretsuko, and more as you head to Spoiler Town.



Lair



Corey Johnson, Oded Fehr, and John Hannah—who, as Variety notes, all starred in 1999's The Mummy—have joined the cast of Lair, “a socially conscious horror movie about an LGBT family embroiled in one man’s attempt to prove the existence of the supernatural.” According to the outlet, Johnson has been cast as Dr. Steven Caramore, an expert in the occult who professionally debunks the supernatural, while Fehr plays his latest charge, a man on trial for murder claiming he was possessed by a demon. Naturally, Hannah will play Fehr’s squirrelly, underhanded lawyer.

Slash/Back

Deadline also has word Sierra/Infinity is producing a film concerning “a group of girls in the Arctic fjords who must fight off an alien invasion” from The Witch producer, Daniel Bekerman.

John Wick 4

Coming Soon reports a fourth film in the John Wick franchise is currently slated for a May 21, 2021 release date.

The Invisible Man

Bloody-Disgusting also reports Leigh Whannell’s remake of The Invisible Man hits theaters March 13, 2020.

Aladdin

The live-action Aladdin remake adapts a somber tone in the latest TV spot while a new featurette discusses all things Princess Jasmine.

Krasue: Inhuman Kiss

We also have the trailer for Krasue: Inhuman Kiss, a horror/romance based on South East Asian folklore hitting Netflix later this year. For those not in the know, a Krasue is a half-human spirit whose head and full digestive tract detaches at night in search of prey.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels



Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, and Amy Madigan have joined the cast of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. According to Deadline, Spiner will play Capt. Ned Vanderhoff, “a veteran police officer” struggling “to keep a lid on the volatile and changing city” while Shaye has been cast as Dottie Minter, “a cunning, wry and clever” ally of Nathan Lane’s character, Detective Lewis Michener. Madigan joins as Miss Adelaide Finnister, mother of Kerry Bishé’s “charismatic radio televangelist” character and a “shrewd” financier of her daughter’s “growing religious empire.”

Humans

Sad news—Humans has been canceled at AMC.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Empire Magazine has four new images from the bonkers-looking Dark Crystal television series for Netflix.

Swamp Thing

Meanwhile, a new promotional image for DC Universe’s Swamp Thing TV series recreates a classic comic book cover.

Stranger Things

Finally, Russell remains obstinate in a clip from tonight's episode of The 100, "The Face Behind the Glass."

The 100



Finally, Russell remains obstinate in a clip from tonight’s episode of The 100, “The Face Behind the Glass.”

Aggretsuko

AnimeNewsNetwork picked up that Netflix has set a June 14 release date for the next season of Aggretsuko. Here is the region-locked teaser:

