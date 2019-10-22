Updates From The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, and More

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Hulu’s putting z ombies on a boat. HBO Max wants its own “Victorian X-Files” series. Get a look at the return of Birds of Prey’s Huntress for Crisis on Infinite Earths. Plus, new pictures from Titans, Amazon tackles The Feed, and what’s to come on Watchmen. To me, my spoilers!



Emmett Otter’s Jug-band Christmas

Variety reports a theatrical adaptation of Emmett Otter’s Jug-band Christmas is now in development at the Jim Henson Company and Snoot Entertainment. Flight of the Conchords’ Brett McKenzie has been tapped to write both the film’s script and original songs and has also been given “the option to direct” if he so chooses. So far, there’s no word on whether Paul Williams’ music from the original 1977 TV special will also be included, but it’s a good bet.

The Batman

In conversation with Access Hollywood, Robert Pattinson revealed his voice for Batman is both “pirate-y” and partly inspired by Willem Defoe in The Lighthouse.

Willem’s voice in this is quite inspiring for it to be honest. It is pretty similar to the voice I’m gonna do... I think Batman has a sort of pirate-y kind of voice...

Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins has started teasing that Wonder Woman 1984's first trailer will premiere at the Comic Con Experience in São Paulo this December.

Army of the Dead

Filming has wrapped on Army of the Dead according to Zack Snyder’s ever-reliable Vero.

Fantastic Beasts 3

During a recent panel at LeakyCon 2019 in Boston, Dan Fogler revealed filming begins on the third Fantastic Beasts movie next February.

We haven’t started filming yet. We start in February. Last we heard, J.K. … she’s been writing furiously, everyone was really happy with what she submitted, and we’re all just waiting for the new script. And that’s where we’re at.

Jojo Rabbit

Another new Jojo Rabbit featurette discusses the film’s ensemble cast.

I See You

Helen Hunt stars in the trailer for I See You, a “mind-bending” new psychological thriller with ambiguous supernatural elements.





The Shelley Society

Deadline also has word HBO Max has ordered a new series from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa described as “a Victorian X-Files” in which “Mary Shelley leads a band of Romantic outlaws—among them, her lovers Percy and Lord Byron—against all manner of supernatural threats and monsters…including Frankenstein author Shelley’s own iconic Creature.”

The Brides

The same article reports Aguirre-Sacasa is also shopping “a sexy, contemporary reimagining of the Dracula saga as a family drama” starring the three brides of Dracula, Big Love-style.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Exciting new set photos from Canadagraphs see Ashley Scott back in costume as Helena “The Huntress” Kyle for the first time since 2003.

Green Arrow & the Canaries

Meanwhile, filming has officially begun on the Arrow spinoff series starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy Rodgers, and Juliana Harkavy.

The Flash

Speaking with TV Guide, Hartley Sawyer revealed Barry’s prophesied death will be especially difficult on the Elongated Man.

It’s a nuclear bomb going off for the team, and specifically for Ralph. That’s something that is going to be very challenging for him to take in. It’s pretty catastrophic news. Barry is like a brother to him. Barry is the reason that Ralph is no longer where he was when we met him in Season 4. He got on the straight and narrow because of Barry, so the idea of anything happening to him is catastrophic to Ralph. They have a real bond.

Titans

KSiteTV has images from “Jericho, ” this week’s episode of Titans. More at the link.

Black Lightning

Black Lightning breaks in his new costume (much to Gambi’s chagrin!) in the trailer for next week’s episode of Black Lightning.

The Feed

Everybody has a computer in their coconut that’s driving them bananas in the first trailer for Amazon’s The Feed.

Zomboat!

We also have the first trailer for Hulu’s Zomboat. Yes, really: zombies! On a boat!

Watchmen



Finally, HBO has released a “this season on...” trailer for Watchmen.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.