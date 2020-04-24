Updates From The Batman, Westworld, and More

Get in loser, we’re going crimefighting. Image : Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers

The Lego Movie franchise now has a new home. David Koepp’s debut bioterror novel is getting a movie at Paramount. Rob McClure drops some hints about Colin Ferrell’s appearance in The Batman. Plus, mysterious Westworld pics, and what’s to come on The Flash and Riverdale. To me, my spoilers!



Cold Storage



According to Variety, Paramount has tapped Jonny Campbell to direct a film adaptation of David Koepp’s debut novel, Cold Storage. The story concerns a Pentagon bioterror operative named Roberto Diaz discovering “a highly mutative organism capable of extinction-level destruction. He contains it and buries it in cold storage deep beneath a little-used military repository. Now, after decades of festering in a forgotten sub-basement, the specimen has found its way out and is on a lethal feeding frenzy. Only Diaz knows how to stop it.”

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2

THR has confirmed that Paramount is moving forward with a sequel to Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, with André Øvredal returning to direct from a script by Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman and story from Guillermo del Toro .

The Batman

Appearing as a guest on the Youtube series Stars in the House, actor Rob McClure confirmed Colin Ferrell will use prosthetic attachments to play a more comic-accurate depiction of The Penguin.

The Owners

According to Bloody-Disgusting, RLJE Films has acquired the distribution rights to The Owners—the thriller pitting Maisie Williams against a psychotic couple played by Sylvester McCoy and Rita Tushingham — and plans to release it theatrically and digitally this fall.

Tenet

According to THR, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is still scheduled for a July 17 theatrical release at Warner Bros.

The LEGO Movie Franchise

Following the expiration of LEGO’s contract with Warner Bros., Universal has officially inked a five-year deal to develop, produce, and distribute new LEGO movies. Deadline notes the new deal will allow LEGO to co-opt characters from the Universal film library.

Prophet

Film producer Adrian Askeriah recently posted a stack of Prophet comic books to his Twitter page without comment, prompting Arrowverse co-creator Marc Guggenheim to retweet the image. This conflux of events lead Comic Book to speculate Askeriah and Guggenheim may are attached to an upcoming film adaptation.

The Wretched

A witch emerges from a deer carcass in a new clip from The Wretched, coming to digital and VOD May 1.

Hellbound

Screen Daily reports Train to Busan’s Yeon Sang-ho is developing Hellbound at Netflix, a live-action television series based on the Korean webtoon, Hell. The story concerns “a group of supernatural beings” who condemn people to hell and the new religious order who interprets their arrival “as the will of the divine.”

Green Arrow and the Canaries

Executive producer Beth Schwartz is also uncertain whether the CW will pick up Green Arrow and the Canaries since “times are obviously very different” than they were just three months ago.

Times are obviously very different and so we don’t really know when we’ll find out. We’re obviously super hopeful and I’m constantly having conversations [about the spinoff]. But I do not have an answer for you, unfortunately.

Riverdale

TV Guide has confirmed Riverdale’s fourth season will end early with Episode 19, “Killing Mr. Honey” on Wednesday, May 6 at 8/7c on t he CW. Spoiler TV has the synopsis:

MADCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) works on a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he’s ruined their senior year. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star.

The Flash

Both Godspeed and the Pied Piper return in the synopsis for “Pay the Piper, ” the May 5 episode of The Flash.

GODSPEED AND PIED PIPER RETURN - When Godspeed returns, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Hartley Rathaway (guest star Andy Mientus) for help. However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes one of the changes from Crisis is that THE FLASH and Pied Piper are now enemies. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to escape the Mirrorverse. Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Jess Carson (#618). Original airdate 5/5/2020.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends alter reality to their whims in the synopsis for “Ship Broken” airing May 5.

SECOND CHANGES - Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate, but the team must decide who they want to bring back first leaving Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) to make a tough choice. Sara (Caity Lotz) struggles to understand what has happened to her and with the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava (Jes Macallan), they try to figure out how to help her. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) has a guest on the ship that he is trying to impress. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner (#511). Original airdate 5/5/2020.

Westworld

Spoiler TV also has a few photos from “Passed Pawn, ” this Sunday’s episode of Westworld. Click through for more.

Harley Quinn

Finally, Harley Quinn takes on Mr. Freeze in the trailer for today’s episode, “Thawing Hearts. ”

