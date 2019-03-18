Image: Warner Bros.

Production on Matt Reeves’ Affleck-less The Batman could begin this year. Supergirl’s surprise new addition last night will be sticking around for a while. There are yet even more murmurings about a potential Diablo TV show. Plus, get a look at Mento on Doom Patrol, and production on the Riverdale spinoff begins. Spoilers get!



The Batman



According to Matt Reeves, The Batman begins filming “sometime around year’s end.”

In related news, Discussing Film has word the film “will also be set in the ‘90s” and focus on a younger incarnation of Batman “between 25 and 33 years old.”

Sherlock Holmes 3

HN Entertainment reports the third Sherlock Holmes movie starring Robert Downey, Jr. will be set in Old West-era San Francisco. Filming is expected to begin January 2020.

Button Man

Brian Helgeland has signed on to direct a film adaptation of John Wagner and Arthur Ranson’s graphic novel, Button Man: The Killing Game, for Netflix. Originally serialized in the pages of 2000AD, the story follows an ex-military contractor hired by a billionaire to compete in a series of death matches where combatants are bet upon like racehorses. [Variety]

Hellboy

Trailer Track’s Anton Volkov reports the new Hellboy runs exactly two hours.

Avengers: Endgame

A new cover from Empire Magazine celebrating Avengers: Endgame gives us a Bob Ross-esque look at Thanos’ retirement planet.

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle 3 is now officially titled Annabelle Comes Home according to a new teaser from Warner Bros.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

Nancy finds some mysterious pink footprints in the latest clip.





Nancy Drew

Meanwhile, Freddie Prinze, Jr. has been cast as Nancy Drew’s estranged father, Carson Drew, in the CW’s unrelated Nancy Drew television pilot. [TV Line]

Pet Sematary

Bloody-Disgusting has several dozen new photos from the Pet Sematary remake. Head over there to see the rest.

Supergirl

According to TV Line, Azie Tesfai, introduced in last night’s episode as James Olsen’s sister, Kelly, “will be a full-fledged series regular” in season five.

Diablo: The Series



Blizzard Entertainment has registered a “goods and services” trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in regards to “downloadable films and movies featuring narratives based on” the Diablo franchise. As the Spiel Times notes, in a since-deleted Tweet from September 2018, Hellboy screenwriter Andrew Crosby revealed he was attached to write and executive produce a Diablo television series for Netflix.

Katy Keene

Production has begun on the musical Riverdale spinoff, according to Lucy Hale on Twitter.

The Magicians

Spoiler TV has photos from the March 27 episode of The Magicians, “All That Hard, Glossy Armor.” More at the link.

Doom Patrol

Finally, Mento debuts in the trailer for this week’s episode of Doom Patrol, “Doom Patrol Patrol.”

