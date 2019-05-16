They’re somehow still casting people in James Cameron’s Avatar saga. Get a look at a very sad Flex Mentallo in new Doom Patrol pictures. Bill Murray’s open to making a cameo in the new Ghostbusters. Plus, a creepy new clip from Brightburn, and the final two promo pictures for Game of Thrones. Spoilers, away!
Avatar 2-5
What We Do in the Shadows and Legion star Jemaine Clement has joined the cast of the Avatar franchise as Dr. Garvin, “a marine biologist on Pandora.”
Scoob
THR has word child stars Iain Armitage and Mckenna Grace have joined the voice cast of Scoob as “a young Daphne and Shaggy,” respectively. Amanda Seyfried and Will Forte will voice their adult counterparts.
Blithe Spirit
Dan Stevens will star alongside Judi Dench and Isla Fisher in Blithe Spirit, an upcoming genre comedy in which a novelist working on his first screenplay (Stevens) is haunted by the spirit of his first wife, Elvira, after hiring a medium (Dench) to hold a séance for “inspiration.” [Bloody-Disgusting]
Ghostbusters
Speaking with Indiewire, Bill Murray stated he’d appear in the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel/reboot if asked.
I was in that movie (the 2016 reboot) just because they asked me, and I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn’t support that movie. I felt like, ‘OK, I’m going to support them because I support them as people. So I did that one and I would do this next one.’
Untitled John Carpenter Film
In a recent interview with Collider, John Carpenter stated he’s interested in directing “a little horror film” or “a big adventure film.”
I don’t have one scheduled but I’m working on things. I made a lot of movies and I got burned out and I had to stop for a while. I have to have a life. Circumstance would have to be correct for me to do it again. I’d love to make a little horror film… that would be great. Or a big adventure film. It would be a project that I like that’s budgeted correctly. Nowadays they make these young directors do movies for $2 million when the movie is written for $10 million. So you have to squeeze it all in there and I don’t want to do that any more.
Crawl
Bloody-Disgusting has an exciting new poster for this summer’s killer alligator movie, Crawl.
Dark Phoenix
Elsewhere, Jean Grey rips it up on a new Dark Phoenix poster from Coming Soon.
Brightburn
A new clip sees the sociopathic kid from Brightburn sticking his hand inside a lawnmower.
Astronaut
Richard Dreyfuss wins a trip to outer space in the first trailer for indie drama, Astronaut.
Doom Patrol
KSiteTV has images from this week’s episode of Doom Patrol, “Penultimate Patrol,” featuring Flex Mentallo! More at the link.
Game of Thrones
Meanwhile, Daenerys surveys her city of ash and flame in two new photos from the Game of Thrones series finale—courtesy of TV Line.
Legends of Tomorrow
Finally, the team build a theme park to defeat Neron in a clip from “Hey, World!,” the season four finale of Legends of Tomorrow.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
