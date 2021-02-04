Updates From Superman & Lois, The Stand, and More

Clark gets working on his lats. Image : The CW

John Carpenter is hyped for Halloween Kills. The CW announces a ton of renewals, including the return of The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. Plus, get a look at Riverdale’s flash-forward , and what’s coming on Nancy Drew. Spoilers, away!



Halloween Kills

This time, John Carpenter hyped Halloween Kills as “the ultimate slasher movie” in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

It’s brilliant. It’s the ultimate slasher. I mean, there’s nothing more than this one. Wow! Man.

The Descent 3/Dog Soldiers 2

Appearing as a guest on the Boo Crew Podcast, Neil Marshall stated he “could” possibly revisit The Descent franchise but Dog Soldiers was “always intended to be a trilogy.”

[Those books] are definitely not closed. I could revisit [the world of The Descent] but with that one it was kind of intended to be a one-off. And then the sequel got made anyway. Dog Soldiers was always intended to be trilogy. So, the rights for that have been tied up for quite some time, but now there’s the possibility of a Dog Soldiers 2, finally.

The Reckoning

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new clip from Marshall’s latest, The Reckoning.

Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis spearheads a preemptive strike against a newly-discovered alien species in the trailer for Cosmic Sin, co-starring Frank Grillo, Costas Mandylor, Lochlyn Munro, CJ Perry, Perrey Reeves, Corey Large, and Brandon Thomas Lee.

The CW

The CW has renewed Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Riverdale, Charmed, Legacies, Nancy Drew, and Roswell, New Mexico for additional seasons. [TV Line]

Debris

Sebastian Roche will recur on Debris as Brill, “an enigmatic MI-6 agent who seems to have his own agenda.” [Deadline]

WandaVision

WandaVision celebrates Halloween in the trailer for its next two episodes.

Nancy Drew

The Aglaeca means business in the trailer for “Running Out of Time, ” next week’s episode of Nancy Drew.

KSiteTV also has photos from “The Drowned Woman” airing on February 17. More at the link.

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

The Stand

The Stand gets wilder in photos from episode eight. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

Photo : CBS

Photo : CBS

Photo : CBS

Photo : CBS

Superman & Lois

Spoiler TV also has new images from the pilot episode of Superman & Lois.

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Riverdale

Finally, Archie goes to war in the trailer for “Purgatorio, ” the first flash-forward episode of Riverdale.

