Updates From Supergirl, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and More

Vincent D’Onofrio is still trying to fight for Daredevil’s survival. A new image gives us our first look at the next CG Scooby-Doo movie. Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor adds another to its cast. Plus, what’s to come on Batwoman, Weird Al joins the Scooby gang, and a look at Killjoy’s next episode. Spoilers, away!



Slapface

Deadline reports William Sadler and Mike C. Manning have joined the cast of Jeremiah Kipp’s upcoming film, about a child named Lucas who befriends the monster of the film’s title. Sadler will play “the town sheriff [who] tries to thwart the wrongdoings of Lucas and the Monster before it is too late” while Manning has been cast as Lucas’s older brother.

Scoob

A leaked image from an unknown licensing expo gives us our first looks at Shaggy and Scooby as they appear in Scoob, an upcoming CG Scooby-Doo movie starring the voices of Will Forte (Shaggy), Frank Welker (Scooby), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Zac Efron (Fred), and Amanda Seyfried (Daphne).

Saw 9

Production has officially wrapped on the latest entry in the Saw franchise— an ambiguous sequel/reboot starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

Prey

Logan Miller (The Walking Dead) and Kristine Froseth (Apostle) battle an island-dwelling monster in the first trailer for Prey, a new horror film from Franck Khalfoun (Maniac, Amityville: The Awakening) coming to VOD September 27, 2019.





The Haunting of Bly Manor

Henry Thomas has joined the cast of The Haunting of Bly Manor—the follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House— according to Mike Flanagan on Twitter.

Daredevil

Vincent D’Onofrio is, once again, ever hopeful that he alone can convince the world to bring back Daredevil.

Supergirl

KSiteTV has a few photos from “Event Horizon, ” the season five premiere of Supergirl. More at the link.

Spoiler TV also has word the second, third and fourth episodes of the new season are titled, “Stranger Beside Me, ” “Blurred Lines, ” and “In Plain Sight, ” respectively.

The Flash

Likewise, FlashTVNews has images from “Into the Void, ” the season premiere of The Flash. Click through to see the rest.

Spoiler TV additionally reports the fourth episode of season six is titled, “There Will Be Blood. ” Ominous!



Batwoman

Spoiler TV also has titles for the second, third and fourth episodes of Batwoman following the pilot. Spot the theme.

Episode 1.02 - The Rabbit Hole Episode 1.03 - Down, Down, Down Episode 1.04 - Who Are You?

Marvel’s Spider-Man

The Superior Spider-Man makes his debut in the synopsis for “My Own Worst Enemy, ” the second episode of season three.

Doc Ock, now in Spider-Man’s body, intends to bring New York City to its knees, but instead finds his newly acquired brain still contains some of Peter Parker’s memories. *Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”) returns as Uncle Ben.



Legacies

Lastly, here are the titles for the first few episodes of Legacies’ second season — from Spoiler TV, naturally.

Episode 2.01 - I’ll Never Give Up Hope Episode 2.02 - This Year Will Be Different Episode 2.03 - You Remind Me of Someone I Used to Know Episode 2.04 - Since When Do You Speak Japanese?

American Horror Story: 1984

Mr. Jingles homages Pet Sematary on a new poster from Bloody-Disgusting.

Scooby-Doo & Guess Who?

The Scooby gang investigate a dinosaur at Weird Al Yankovic’s Accordion Camp in a clip from “Attack of the Weird Al-Losaurus!”, today’s episode of Scooby-Doo & Guess Who?

Killjoys

Finally, Dutch and D’av stargaze in a clip from “Cherchez La Bitch, ” tomorrow night’s episode of Killjoys.