There could be an animated Mortal Kombat film in the works. Rob Marshall says work has already begun on a follow-up to Mary Poppins Returns. Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse is coming to Netflix. Plus, get a look at Jordan Peele’s new Youtube series, what’s to come on The Flash, and another whispery Walking Dead tease. Spoilers get!



Shazam!

Revenge of the Fans reports the great John Glover (Daniel Clamp in Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Lionel Luther on Smallville) “may” have joined the cast of Shazam! in a currently undisclosed role.

Mortal Kombat: The Animated Movie

Revenge of the Fans also alleges that an animated Mortal Kombat movie is now in development, starring the voices of Joel McHale, Jennifer Carpenter, Darin DePaul, Fred Tatasciore, Grey Griffin, Ike Amadi, Kevin Michael Richardson, Patrick Seitz, Robin Atkin Downes, Steve Blum, and Jordan Rodrigues in currently undisclosed roles.

Dune

Indiewire reports frequent Denis Villeneuve collaborator Joe Walker has signed on to edit his film adaptation of Dune.

Mary Poppins Returns 2

Speaking with The Sun, director Rob Marshall mentioned that another sequel to Mary Poppins is already in development.

It is early stages but I will say right now that there were eight books, so there’s a lot of great material still to mine. That’s what we worked from, those incredible eight books of P.L. Travers. So, you know...

Morbius, The Living Vampire

HN Entertainment reports production on Jared Leto’s Morbius movie is expected to wrap sometime in May.

Glass

David Dunn takes on the Beast while the lives of several cheerleaders hang in the balance in a new clip from Entertainment Weekly.

The Hole in the Ground

After disappearing into a giant sinkhole, a young boy comes back wrong in the first trailer for Lee Cronin’s The Hole in the Ground.

The Changeover

Meanwhile, Melanie Lynskey and Lucy Lawless star in a new supernatural thriller from New Zealand, The Changeover.

Supergirl

TV Line reports Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett has joined the cast of Supergirl as Quentin, a “wide-eyed government attaché who is grateful when Supergirl saves his life. However, when he shows his true colors by attending an anti-alien rally, Supergirl aims to prove to Quentin that not all aliens are bad.”

Raised By Wolves

According to Deadline, Vikings star Travis Fimmel will play a character named Marcus on Ridley Scott’s upcoming TV series concerning a pair of androids raising children on an alien planet.

Shadow and Bone

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of a new TV series based on Bird Box writer Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows Grishaverse fantasy novels.

The Flash

Nora is grievously injured by Cicada while Killer Frost continues to make life difficult for Caitlin in the synopsis for the January 21 episode, “Seeing Red.”

During a battle with Cicada (Chris Klein), Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is severely injured. Due to Cicada’s dampening powers, Nora’s speed healing isn’t working, leaving Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) scared for their daughter’s future. Upset about his injured child, The Flash is filled with rage and confronts Cicada in a brutal battle. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) keeps interfering with Caitlin’s work on the cure. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound (#511). Original airdate 1/21/2019.

The Orville

Gordon “makes an unusual grooming suggestion” to Bortus in the synopsis for the January 31 episode, “A Happy Refrain.” [Spoiler TV]

Gotham

Shane West’s Bane debuts while the Riddler meets with Dr. Hugo Strange in the synopsis for the January 31 episode of Gotham, “Pena Dura.”

A military task force, led by Eduardo Dorrance (guest star Shane West) is called in to provide relief to Gotham. Meanwhile, Nygma looks for answers from Penguin, who leads him back to Hugo Strange (guest star BD Wong). Then, Bruce is concerned about Selina’s recent behavior in the all-new “Pena Dura” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTH-505) (TV-14 L, V)

The Walking Dead

More Whisperers debut in another spooky new teaser for The Walking Dead.

Weird City

Finally, Star Trek’s LeVar Burton plays a mad scientist in the first trailer for anthology series Weird City, one of Jordan Peele’s several projects.

