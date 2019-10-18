Updates From Stranger Things, Jurassic World 3, and More

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Bruce Campbell says a director has been found for a new Evil Dead—and it’s not Sam Raimi. Robert Pattinson teases the grey morality of his Batman. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gives us another look at Keri Russell’s mysterious bounty hunter. Plus, f-bombs aplenty in new Terminator: Dark Fate footage. To me, my spoilers!



Jurassic World 3

Deadline reports Sorry for Your Loss star Mamoudou Athie has joined the cast of Jurassic World 3 in a “lead” but otherwise undisclosed role.

The Sky Is Everywhere

THR also has word A24 will co-produce a film adaptation of Jandy Nelson’s YA novel, The Sky Is Everywhere, for the Apple+ streaming service. The story concerns two teenagers whose love may cause the universe to explode.

Evil Dead

During a recent panel at the Rock and Shock convention in Massachusetts last weekend, Bruce Campbell revealed Sam Raimi has “hand chosen” a director to helm the next installment of the Evil Dead franchise.

It’s okay to pass it along to another idiot to try and stop evil from destroying the world. One idiot tried – he did pretty good. It’s time to let other innocent people with no skills try to save the world. And there’s more stories to tell. So we think we have a cool premise. We have a new filmmaker that Sam Raimi has hand chosen. So he’s very involved in it. Will be involved in the story. And we’ll try and make sure the actors don’t completely suck. And then we’re gonna make another one, yeah. There’s lots of stories…creepy books…lots of people to torment.

The Batman

In conversation with The New York Times, Robert Pattinson described Batman as a “dope character” but “not a hero. ”

Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one. I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character.

Gambit

Director Doug Liman confirmed to Screen Geek his solo Gambit movie has been effectively canceled in light of the Disney/Fox merger.

I haven’t had an update since before the buyout. I think it’s done.

Superintelligence

The upcoming sci-fi/comedy starring Melissa McCarthy will forgo its planned December theatrical release to debut on the ever-growi ng HBO Max sometime in the spring of 2020.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Entertainment Weekly has a new image of Keri Russell’s mysterious new character, Zorri Bliss.

Terminator: Dark Fate

A new trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate is resplendent with both F-bombs and gratuitous violence.

StarDog and TurboCat

A dog gains superpowers after being launched into space in the trailer for StarDog and TurboCat, featuring the voices of Luke Evans, Nick Frost, Gemma Arterton, and Bill Nighy.

The Stand

Greg Kinnear has joined the cast of The Stand as Glen Bateman, “a widowed professor...accustomed to a solitary life” before the superflu hits. “When he encounters other survivors, his curiosity is piqued by Mother Abagail’s visions.” [Spoiler TV]

The Outsider

Meanwhile, Derek Cecil and Max Beesley have joined the cast of Stephen King’s The Outsider as Andy Katcavage and Seale Bolton, respectively. [Deadline]



The Forever House

Deadline reports Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is now developing his own animated anthology series, The Forever House, which promises to “encapsulate the feeling of an ancient tale told by the fire.” Set inside the titular abode, The Forever House is described as “a mysterious piece of unreal estate and a one-of-a-kind hub for otherworldly objects and international artifacts with dark histories.”

Stranger Things

A set photo of Sheriff Hopper’s car has leaked online, possibly indicating the character’s return next season. Or maybe that someone jacked a dead man’s car. Rude!

The Purge

Various Purge characters do their own thing in the synopsis for “Grief Box” airing November 5.

Marcus confronts his past. Esme learns the truth. Ryan changes his plan. Ben seeks understanding.

Batwoman

Alice reveals her origin story in the synopsis for episode five, “Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale. ”

Alice (Rachel Skarsten) takes Kate (Ruby Rose) down the sad, winding road of her life in the days after the accident as Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) attempt to track them. Mary (Nicole Kang) has an argument with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) which sends her looking for Kate at Wayne Tower, but instead she becomes unwelcome company for Luke (Camrus Johnson.) Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Ebony Gilbert (#105). Original airdate 11/3/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Supergirl

Kara must thwart a terrorist plot the same day CatCo launches their new line of VR contact lenses in the synopsis for “Dangerous Liaisons, ” airing November 3.

On the eve of the worldwide launch of Andrea Rojas’s (Julie Gonzalo) VR contact lenses, Kara (Melissa Benoist) and William (Staz Nair) team up on an investigation that exposes a terrorist plot. Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) celebrate an anniversary, but Alex’s safety is in jeopardy. Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Daniel Beaty (#505). Original airdate 11/3/2019.

The Flash

Danny Trejo returns to criticize Cisco’s leadership skills in the synopsis for “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach” airing November 5.

DANNY TREJO GUEST STARS – Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) faith in his ability to fill Barry’s (Grant Gustin) shoes as Team Leader is upended when he learns of a shocking murder. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) trusts no one except herself to hunt down the dangerous Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Joshua V. Gilbert (#605). Original airdate 11/5/2019.

Arrow

Team Arrow reunites with Mr. Terrific to fight a new Deathstroke in the synopsis for “Present Tense” airing November 5.

ECHO KELLUM GUEST STARS – When a mysterious new Deathstroke appears in Star City, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow insist on taking down this villain themselves. Meanwhile reeling from the loss of one of their own, the future Team Arrow figures out a new way to try and stop JJ. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Jeane Wong (#804). Original airdate 11/5/2019.

Riverdale

Veronica’s “caught between Hiram and Hermoine’s double trial” in the synopsis for “Witness for the Prosecution” airing November 6.

Caught between Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine’s (Marisol Nichols) double trial, Veronica (Camila Mendes) grapples with what the future holds for her family. Archie (KJ Apa) finds himself the unexpected target of the town’s local businesses. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Kevin (Casey Cott) join the Junior FBI Training Program, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns some surprising information about his family history. Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Devon Turner (#405.) Original airdate 11/6/2019.

Nancy Drew

Nancy learns Tiffany’s ghost has possessed George in the synopsis for episode five, “The Case of the Wayward Spirit” airing November 6.

MILES G. VILLANUEVA (“THE RESIDENT”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) realizes that George (Leah Lewis) is possessed by Tiffany’s spirit, she must act quickly to rid her friend of the ghostly passenger before it’s too late. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger, Owen (guest star Miles G. Villanueva), wanders in to The Claw and asks the gang to cater a charity gala happening at the country club that same day. Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also stars. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Katherine DiSavino (#105). Original airdate 11/6/2019

Supernatural

Sam and Dean investigate a child’s murder in the synopsis for “Atomic Monsters” directed by Jensen Ackles, himself.

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) investigate the mysterious death of a girl and the disappearance of another. Jensen Ackles directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1501). Original Airdate 11/7/2019.

Legacies

A samurai arrives in Mystic Falls in the synopsis for “Since When Do You Speak Japanese?” airing November 11.

When a samurai shows up in Mystic Falls looking for a demon that possesses its victims, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) leads the charge to defend her friends from the demon’s wrath. Meanwhile, as Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) head to Mystic Falls High in hopes of learning more about the mysterious Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), MG (Quincy Fouse) is conflicted by a secret he’s uncovered about Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) new vampire friend Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty). Finally, just as Alaric (Matthew Davis) lets his guard down around the town’s new sheriff, a confrontation with a demon forces him to reevaluate his priorities. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Penny Cox (#204). Original airdate 11/7/2019.

Charmed

Abigael visits Harry’s subconscious in the synopsis for “The Truth about Kat and Dogs” airing November 8.

Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) attempt to find a missing Macy (Madeleine Mantock) with a spell while Harry (Rupert Evans) uses a different method - allowing Abigael to help him access his subconscious in an attempt to connect with his dark side. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Johanna Lee (#205). Original airdate 11/8/2019.

Critters Attack!

Finally, Syfy has released a promo for the world premiere of Critters Attack!— the first new Critters film in 27 years.

