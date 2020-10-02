Updates From Stranger Things, Doctor Strange 2, and More

What will those teens get up to next? Image : Netflix

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Netflix anime adds an impressive list of voice actors. James Bond gets a new theme song and The Mandalorian is on the move. Plus updates from the plethora of Walking Dead TV shows, Supernatural, and more.



Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In a recent interview with Watch Time India, Benedict Cumberbatch revealed Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange sequel begins filming “late October or early November.”

I’m in pre-production with the second Dr. Strange film, which is very exciting. We will start filming in late October or early November.

Advertisement

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

Deadline reports the tie-in anime series to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Netflix anime has added Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater, Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra , Vanessa Hudgens, Yetide Badaki, Christina Wren, Monica Barbaro and Nolan North to its voice cast.

The Feast

Screen Daily reports Picturehouse Entertainment has acquired the UK and Ireland distribution rights to The Feast (Gwledd), a new Welsh-language horror film from Doctor Who director Lee Haven Jones. According to Bloody-Disgusting, the story is said to “unfold over the course of one evening as a wealthy family gathers for a sumptuous dinner in their ostentatious house in the Welsh mountains. The guests are a local businessman and a neighboring farmer, and the intent is to secure a business deal to mine in the surrounding countryside. When a mysterious young woman arrives to be their waitress for the evening, the family’s beliefs and values are challenged as her quiet yet disturbing presence begins to unravel their lives. Slowly, deliberately and with the most terrifying consequences.”

Advertisement

No Time to Die

Billie Eilish has finally released a music video for her No Time to Die theme song.

Bad Hair

Hulu has also released a new trailer for its haunted weave movie, Bad Hair.

Advertisement

Frank & Zed

A pair of castle-dwelling zombies hunt wayward townsfolk in the trailer for Frank & Zed, a new gothic horror movie filmed entirely with puppets.

Bad Candy

Gremlins’ Zach Galligan and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor star in the trailer for a new horror anthology, Bad Candy.

Triggered

After getting blackout drunk, a group of teenage campers wakes up with laser tag-inspired bombs attached to their chests in the trailer for Triggered.

Possessor

Andrea Riseborough regenerates into Canadian actor Rossif Sutherland in a new clip from Possessor.

Don’t Look Back

Bloody-Disgusting also has a clip from Jeffrey Reddick’s Don’t Look Back.

Sandman

After a fan on Twitter pleaded with Neil Gaiman not to include “politically correct nonsense” in the upcoming Sandman adaptation, the author released this statement, presumably referring to the series’ yet-to-be-announced supporting cast.

Advertisement

Stranger Things

Filming has resumed on the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead’s Untitled Daryl/Carol Spinoff

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, producer Angela Kang described the upcoming Daryl/Carol spinoff as “more of a road show” than its predecessors.

There’s been talk for a long time about a Darryl/Carol spin-off. And so that was something that we were working on well in advance of the news about the ending of the series. They’re going to be off on a different journey. And that show’s going to feel hopefully a little tonally fresh. They’re just in a different stage of their lives and it’s more of a road show, which I think will be really fun.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The teens face “a massive obstacle” in the synopsis for “The Tyger and the Lamb,” the third episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The Tyger and the Lamb In the face of a massive obstacle, the teens face pressure to return home. The Walking Dead: World Beyond is starring Alexa Mansour as Hope Bennett, Nicolas Cantu as Elton Ortiz, Hal Cumpston as Silas Plaskett, Aliyah Royale as Iris Bennett, Annet Mahendru as Huck , Nico Tortorella as Felix Carlucci and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth Kublek



Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead

Alicia clears “an unusual walker threat” in the synopsis for “Welcome to the club,” the second episode of season six.

Welcome To The Club Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat.

Fear the Walking Dead is starring Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, Maggie Grace as Althea, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as Naomi, Karen David as Grace and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar.



Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Project Runway’s Tim Gunn revealed he guest-starred on last night’s episode of the poorly-advertised Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? Recent episodes have also seen appearances from Steve Buscemi, Christian Slater, Malcolm McDowell, George Takei, Whoopi Goldberg, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, and The Hex Girls. If you’re wondering why we never reported on this, all thirteen episodes of the show’s second season aired unannounced July 2 on Boomerang.

Advertisement

Cobra Kai

A cryptic teaser shared by William Zabka on Twitter may spell doom for Miguel.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian gets a new poster ahead of its second season, premiering October 30.

Advertisement

Supernatural

Sam and Dean investigate the murder of a childhood friend in the synopsis for “Drag Me Away (From You),” the October 22 episode of Supernatural.

FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin (#1516). Original airdate 10/22/2020.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Boys

Billy Butcher gets the news in a sneak peek at next week’s season finale.

The Outpost

Finally, the CW has released a new trailer for the third season of The Outpost.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.