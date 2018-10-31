Photo: Netflix

Godzilla vs Kong expands its human cast again. Heather Langenkamp wants Nightmare on Elm Street to get in on the horror revival. Cathy Yan discusses why she wanted to make Birds of Prey. Plus, hints for the Stranger Things season three villain, what’s to come on The Flash, and more. Happy Spoiloween, boils and ghouls!



Godzilla vs Kong

According to Variety, Rebecca Hall has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Deadline reports Eiza Gonzalez has also boarded the project in an unknown capacity.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heather Langenkamp stated she’s eager to return to the role of Nancy Thompson one last time.

I’m sitting here like any other scream queen in Hollywood, hoping that they revive their franchise. I’m not alone! I know of lots of other horror heroines who have this little bit of spring in their step thinking about the chance of perhaps being in [new versions of] the movies that they helped make famous as young people. It’s kind of crazy, but it’s definitely something I would love to do.

Willow 2

At a screening of Willow held by the American Cinematheque over the weekend, Ron Howard stated he isn’t certain he’ll be involved with the rumored sequel.

I don’t know. It’s a Lucasfilm project.

At the same event, Howard denied the film is set in the Star Wars universe despite numerous allusions to the contrary.

I never heard anything about that. George never suggested anything like that.

The Meg 2

Executive producer Catherine Xujun Ying confirmed a sequel to The Meg is in early development.

That is definitely the plan. It’s still in the very early stages, but we’re working on it. We’re trying to keep it secret at this time.

Birds of Prey

During the U.S.-China Entertainment Summit at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, director Cathy Yan discussed her passion for the film’s script and the pitch reel she put together for Warner Bros.

I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relateable. So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.

It came out of me. I have never done any of these things and I asked my agents for examples to get a better sense: I put together a pitch deck and also assembled a sizzle reel. But I would say it wasn’t like a lot of other sizzle reels which reference other films that remotely feel like your film. I find those to be rather pointless. But I created my own version that thematically and tonally conveyed what you would feel (in my movie).

Aquaman

Production designer Bill Brzeski spoke to CinemaBlend about two of Arthur Curry’s childhood flashbacks.

All of a sudden, all the creatures in the aquarium ... start banging on the glass, coming to rescue him, and he doesn’t even understand why. All the other kids freak out. So we’re in this aquarium. It’s beautiful. All of a sudden, all these animals are banging on the glass. Sharks are trying to get him and get the other kids. Everybody freaks out. So that’s one flashback.

It looks like he’s dead, and then he comes back to life, and he goes, ‘What the... I’m alive?’ He gets this water in his lungs, and all of a sudden his eyes change color. ... What happens is his body reacts positively to being underwater, because he’s got Atlantean blood in him, and he can swim down there, and he can do stuff. And he doesn’t drown. It’s a very traumatic scene. It’s like a real scene where somebody drowns. We’re shooting it actually underwater in a tank here, and he survives. He gets home, and said, ‘Dad, what’s going on? Come on.’ So then the father starts to tell him a little bit about who he is, and they find a [quindent] in the house.

Bumblebee

Empire has a new photo of Bumblebee alongside Charlie’s dog, Conan.

Overlord

/Film has three new posters for Overlord, each said to contain a hidden message or secret URL. Click through to see them all.

Pennyworth

Screen Rant reports Jason Flemyng has been cast as Lord Harwood, a major antagonist for the young-Alfred-and-Thomas-Wayne series. Harwood is described as a “cultured, urbane, brilliant and supremely sure of himself” upper-class Englishman whose “sadistic, cruel nature” still has “a veneer of charm.”

Daredevil

In response to a fan on Twitter, Vincent D’Onofrio tersely stated he doesn’t believe Netflix will be canceling Daredevil.

Stranger Things

A new Stranger Things tie-in book titled Worlds Turned Upside Down confirms the Mind-Flayer returns in season three.

The Mind Flayer hasn’t lost interest in Hawkins either. The tentacled creature continues to loom near Hawkins inside the Upside Down, and its malevolent influence isn’t absent from the new season. ‘We ended season two with a clear signal that the Shadow Monster was not eliminated, and maybe he’s even identified his foe,’ says [producer Shawn] Levy. ‘And that darkness, and the battle that it will require, grows in season three.’



Strangers

According to TV Line, Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis is adapting the 1986 Dean Koontz novel, Strangers, for television. The story concerns several seemingly unrelated characters spontaneously developing severe and debilitating phobias.

Lucifer

The eighth episode of season four is titled, “Super Bad Boyfriend”.

Charmed

The Charmed sisters contend with both charity aerobics and a kappa in photos from episode six, “Kappa Spirit.” Head over to KSiteTV for more.

The Purge

Spoiler TV also has photos from the season finale of The Purge, “A Nation Reborn.” Click through for more.

Penelope takes charge. Miguel and Pete grapple with an unexpected enemy.

The Gifted



Shots are (literally) fired in the trailer for next week’s episode, “iMprint”.

Black Lightning

Tobias Whale enjoys a giant shrimp cocktail in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Book of Blood: Chapter One.”

The Flash

Finally, Rag Doll makes his triple-jointed debut in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash, “All Doll’d Up.”

