The wild Clifford the Big Red Dog movie keeps adding to its cast. Buddy claims another Pixar pal in the latest Child’s Play poster. Plus what’s to come on Dark and iZombie, a new Black Christmas remake is on the way, and new clips from The 100 and Fear the Walking Dead. To me, my spoilers!



Bill & Ted Face the Music

Deadline reports Grammy-winning artist Kid Cudi has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music in an undisclosed but “significant” role.

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Kenan Thompson, Rosie Perez, David Allen Grier, John Cleese and Sienna Guillory have joined the cast of the baffling new Clifford the Big Red Dog movie pitting the eponymous pup against a fascinated genetics company.[THR]

Black Christmas

Blumhouse will produce a second remake of the 1974 proto-slasher Black Christmas starring Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue and Caleb Eberhardt. The film is currently slated to hit theaters December 2020. Sophia Takal (Always Shine) will direct from a script by herself and co-writer April Wolfe. /Film already has a poster and synopsis.

Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. One by one, sorority girls on campus are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.

Child’s Play

Chucky hashes Mr. Potato Head on a new poster from Bloody-Disgusting.

Sesame Street

According to The Wrap, production on Anne Hathaway’s Sesame Street movie has been delayed to April 2020.

The Haunting of Hill House/Bly Manor

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Carla Gugino hinted she may return for the second season of The Haunting of Hill House, AKA, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Well, I can’t say anything definitive at this point, other than Mike and I really love collaborating and working together and any opportunity where a schedule allows for us to do that, we will, and I would be honored to… So we’re talking a lot about it and we’ll just see if all schedules allow. All I can say is I’m very excited for Season 2 and to see what Mike does.

Jessica Jones

Series creator Melissa Rosenberg described Foolkiller as “a very different kind of villain” in a recent interview with TV Line.

[We wanted] Jessica to have to deal with a very different kind of villain. If you have a superpowered villain, and a superpowered hero, the rules don’t apply. You can throw that guy across the ocean, whatever you need to do. With a civilian, you can’t just go punching people in the face. There are rules, there are laws… which forces her to really step up in a very pragmatic, grounded way.

Stranger Things

Bloody-Disgusting has an official synopsis and several new images from the third season of Stranger Things. Click through for more.

It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Dark

Bloody-Disgusting also has some Antonioni-esque photos from the latest season of Dark. More at the link.

iZombie

Liv decides to bring her estranged parents together while high on the brains of a prissy optimist in photos from “The Fresh Princess” airing June 27. Head over to Heroes Vue for more.

Meanwhile, Liv and Ravi eat the same car salesman’s brain in the trailer for next week’s aptly titled episode of iZombie, “Death of a Car Salesman.”



Siren

Ryn has trouble using a shopping cart in the promo for next week’s episode of Siren, “All In.”

The 100

Clarke somehow reunites with her long-dead father in a clip from next week’s episode of The 100.

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, Screen Rant has an exclusive clip from “Humbug’s Gulch,” this week’s rootin’ tootin’ episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

