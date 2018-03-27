Image: Netflix

Fox is moving back their X-Men films, Dark Phoenix and New Mutants. There’s more fuel for the speculative fire about a certain big DC hero cameoing in Shazam. John Noble and Barack Obama (kinda) appear in new pictures from Legends of Tomorrow. Plus, the return of Dad Steve on Stranger Things, and new Infinity War posters. To me, my spoilers!



X-Men: Dark Phoenix/The New Mutants

Fox has announced new, later dates for the two X-movies: Dark Phoenix moves from November this year to Valentine’s Day 2019, while The New Mutants gets a hefty movie from February 2019 to August 2019.

ROM: Spaceknight

Ready Play One screenwriter Zak Penn has been tapped to write a film based on the toy robot turned Marvel superhero for Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures. [Deadline]

Jungle Cruise

Variety reports Jack Whitehall has joined the cast of Jungle Cruise in the “key role” of Emily Blunt’s brother.

Daphne & Velma

Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive trailer for the direct-to-video Daphne & Velma spinoff movie.

Death of Superman

Joining Jerry O’Connell as the voice of Superman are Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, Jason O’Mara as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman, Matt Lanter as Aquaman, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Christopher Gorham as The Flash, Shemar Moore as Cyborg, Rocky Carroll as Silas Stone and Patrick Fabian as Hank Henshaw.

Shazam!

Kryptonite salt shakers at the ready, but a cryptic tweet from Henry Cavill’s manager may hint at a Superman cameo in Shazam!, as previously rumored.

Elsewhere, the film’s young cast pose next to a statue of Batman.

Aquaman

James Wan took to Twitter for an update of his “filled to the gills” Aquaman movie, and why he’s been “slow...as a sea-slug” in delivering a teaser. Insert fish pun here.

Avengers: Infinity War

Five new posters separate the cast into color-coded factions.

White Chamber

Oded Fehr and Amrita Acharia are sent to the iso-cubes in the first trailer for the upcoming mad science movie, White Chamber.

Titans

CBM managed to get their hands on a call sheet directly referencing scenes set in Bruce Wayne’s penthouse, bathroom and “computer room.”

Stranger Things

During a panel at Paleyfest, producer Shawn Levy specified season three will be set in 1985, and “won’t be abandoning the Dad Steve magic.”

We’ll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in season three, and I’ll just say we won’t be abandoning the Dad Steve magic. I don’t want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve.

Legends of Tomorrow

John Noble guest-stars as himself in April 2nd’s episode, “Guest Starring John Noble.” Head over to TV Line to see the rest.

If that wasn’t enough, we also have a trailer for the episode — which involves the Legends rescuing a teenage Barack Obama from Gorilla Grodd. You know, as you do.

Fear the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has images from episodes three and four of the new season. Click through for more.

Legion

FX has a “first look” featurette on season two but click here for the first trailer in case you missed it.

Supernatural

Meanwhile, the CW has released a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the show’s animated crossover with Scooby Doo.





iZombie

Liv eats the brains of an underground theater manager with boundary issues in the trailer for next week’s episode, “My Really Fair Lady.”

The Terror

The crew settle into their predicament in AMC’s sneak peek at next week’s episode, “The Ladder.”

The Expanse

Syfy also has a featurette on the third season of The Expanse.

The Originals

Finally, the first trailer for the final season The Originals promises a Mikaelson family reunion.

