Christopher Lloyd ponders the potential for a new Back to the Future. Ernie Hudson says he’s still working on a deal to be a part of the new Ghostbusters. Could another Justice Society of America member be heading to Stargirl? Plus, more rumors from Bond 25, and what’s to come on Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers now!



Back to the Future 4

During a panel at Niagra Falls Comic Con, Christopher Lloyd stated he’d be “happy” to reprise his role as Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown for a fourth, ecologically-minded Back to the Future film.

I think somehow it needs to kind of convey a message about something that’s important to everyone, universally, like climate change. Some way of incorporating whatever fever is going on at the moment into the film and keep the feeling of one, two and three. That’s a tricky, tricky deal. Because you don’t want to do another one and disappoint. So I don’t know. I’d be happy to, for myself. But we’ll see.

Ghostbusters 2020

In a recent interview with syracuse.com, Ernie Hudson revealed he doesn’t “have a deal yet” to appear in the next Ghostbusters movie.

I know they’re doing [Ghostbusters 2020]. I know Jason Reitman is going to direct it. He’s an amazing filmmaker. I’d love to be a part of it. I don’t have a deal yet, and I hope it works out. But no matter what, I know Jason’s going to make a great movie.

Bond 25

MI6 has word Bond 25 will film its pre-title sequence in Matera, Italy this August and September. Léa Seydoux is said to be on hand for the scene, which is described as an “action-packed car chase, that takes place after 007 pays tribute to an old flame.” The outlet portentously adds “whether [Seydoux] has any presence in the story after the credits sequence is not known at this time.”

MI6 also has set photos of Daniel Craig and Naomi Harris filming in London. Head over there to take a look.

Uncharted

Speaking with Games Radar, director Dan Trachtenberg promised the upcoming Uncharted movie will tell a new story completely unique from the adventures of Nathan Drake in the games.

[I] have been approached with different versions of this tale and have always been not that interested in it because I didn’t really want to trace the game. I didn’t really feel like it was at all worthy of making a video game adaptation, [if] we’re just gonna copy what the game is and just serve people a lesser experience than what they’ve experienced in such an incredible way. If Naughty Dog so chose to make another Uncharted game featuring Nate and Sully…this movie’s story is probably the story that they would want to tell.

Joker

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker makes the cover of July’s Empire Magazine.

The Lion King

Timon and Pumbaa eat grubs and act as bait in a new TV spot.

Stargirl

According to an alleged insider posting in the Stargirl Facebook group, the golden age Green Lantern, Alan Scott, is confirmed to make an appearance on the upcoming DC Universe Stargirl series. [Full Circle Cinema]

Fear the Walking Dead



Finally, the helicopter loses fuel — but Al knows where to find some!—in a clip from next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, “Still Standing.”

