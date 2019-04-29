Photo: CBS

Voyagers adds more names to its expansive cast. Get another look at what to expect from Disney’s Aladdin remake. Both Anson Mount and Ethan Peck discuss wanting to return to their Star Trek characters. Plus, what’s to come on Game of Thrones and Supergirl, and new looks at some of the new costumes of Far From Home. Spoilers, away!



Voyagers



Deadline reports Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, and Keean Johnson have joined the cast of Neil Burger’s “Lord of the Flies in space” project, Voyagers. Kelvin Harrison, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Chanté Adams, and Madison Hu are reportedly in talks to join them.

Tom & Jerry

Chloë Grace Moretz is in final negotiations to play the human lead in Tim Story’s live-action/animation Tom & Jerry movie. According to Collider, Moretz will play Kayla, “a new employee at a posh hotel where Jerry takes up residence, threatening to ruin a glamorous wedding. She hires a broke alley cat named Tom to come in and get rid of Jerry, which proves to be easier said than done. That may be for the best, as the duo will likely need each other to defeat Kayla’s villainous boss, who isn’t a big fan of either one.”

Hobbs & Shaw

That Hashtag Show reports Keanu Reeves has discretely joined the cast of Hobbs & Shaw as a mysterious character destined to be revealed “towards the end of the movie” with ties “to the film’s main villain, Brixton (Idris Elba).” The outlet speculates Reeves will play another arch-villain of the franchise, similar to Charlize Theron’s character, Cipher.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Artist Jerry Wilson shared packaging artwork for two tie-in action figures of Mysterio and “Stealth Suit” Spider-Man on Instagram, giving us a good look at the costumes.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Entertainment Weekly has a spooky new photo of the Pale Lady stalking teenager in an abandoned hospital.

Midsommar

Entertainment Weekly also has a new image from Ari Aster’s “Scandinavian folk horror” film, Midsommar.

Aladdin

Aladdin enters the Cave of Wonders in the latest TV spot.

Star Trek: Discovery

Anson Mount stated he would “love” to return to the role of Captain Pike in a recent interview with the Calgary Herald.

It checks all the boxes. It’s a character I love, it’s a franchise I love, it’s an experience that I have already loved. Obviously, any opportunity to go back and play with that incredible team, led by (executive producer and co-creator) Alex Kurtzman and all of those incredible artisans from costumes, to makeup, to art, to props. Everybody in that crew is operating at the top of their game.

Meanwhile, Ethan Peck had much the same sentiment when it came to Mr. Spock, in an interview with TV Guide:

I would like to come back, because being a part of Star Trek is like magic. It’s funny, I think Star Trek is so divisive amongst people in the world that are like, ‘Never seen it, not interested.’ And those that do see it are very attached and find themselves very connected with it. To be a part of something like that is just really special. Now I feel like I’ve done a lot of the groundwork and Spock is very much a part of me. I’m the same but different having finished it. So would I like to continue? Yeah. I think it would be great.

Game of Thrones

Daenerys prepares for war against Cersei in the trailer for next week’s episode of Game of Thrones.

Supergirl

The Children of Liberty get superpowers of their own in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?”

The Twilight Zone

Finally, DeWanda Wise celebrates the worst birthday of her life — in space! — in the trailer for this week’s episode of The Twilight Zone, “Six Degrees of Freedom.”

