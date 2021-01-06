Updates From Star Trek: Picard, Indiana Jones 5, and More

Jean-Luc’s got quite the rolodex of friends to catch up with. Image : CBS

Indiana Jones 5

John Rhys-Davies spoke to Coming Soon about the possibility of reprising his role as Sallah in Indiana Jones 5.

I understand the film is going to be made, allegedly in May. I have the slightest skepticism that the world will be able to shoot a movie like that in May. I suppose it is possible that I will be asked to be in it. If nominated I will serve! (laughs) But I think we ought to wait a little bit longer and, you know, let our masters actually make announcements and then you can either share my joy or my disappointment. Is that suitably diplomatic?

The Little Mermaid

Deadline reports Noma Dumezweni (Doctor Who, Mary Poppins Returns) has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid in “a brand new role that wasn’t in the animated movie.”

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

In conversation with Comic Book, actor Martin Donovan stated he “doesn’t know” if his unresolved character, Mitchell Carson— who successfully escaped with a suitcase of Pym particles at the end of 2015's Ant-Man—will return in Quantumania.

I wasn’t aware that he’s still a major subject and I don’t know what the plans are for him, to be honest with you. I don’t know where they’re going with that. But yeah, I mean, I’m here. They know where to reach me. I’m sure the theories are quite wild.

Fast & Furious 9

Total Film (via Games Radar) has a new photo of Vin Diesel with John Cena in Fast & Furious 9. Click through to have a look.

Revival

Mike Flanagan revealed on Twitter his adaptation of Stephen King’s Revival is no longer moving forward.

The Reckoning

During the Great Plague, a woman accused of witchcraft receives a helping hand from the devil himself in the trailer for Neil Marshall’s The Reckoning, starring Charlotte Kirk and Sean Pertwee.

Star Trek: Picard

In conversation with SFX Magazine [via Trek Movie], Whoopi Goldberg briefly discussed Guinan’s return in the second season of Star Trek: Picard.

I haven’t seen [Star Trek: Discovery] – but I did watch the first season of Picard, which was great. From time to time, I talk to Patrick [Stewart] about Star Trek. Hopefully, I will be joining their cast for a little while next year. I’m very excited about that.

The Witcher

According to an Instagram post from handler Bernadette Werner, her horse, Zeusz, has wrapped filming as Roach on The Witcher.

Our Flag Means Death

Deadline reports Rhys Darby will star in Taika Waititi’s upcoming period-set pirate comedy as Stede Bonnet, “a well-to-do gentleman farmer and child of wealth who suffers a midlife crisis and becomes captain of Revenge, a pirate ship in the early 18th century.”

Legacies

The Squad receives some bad news in the synopsis for “Goodbyes Sure Do Suck, ” the second episode of Legacies’ third season.

FINDING PEACE. The Super Squad pulls out all the stops when they learn some devastating news involving one of their own. Alaric (Matthew Davis) turns to Sheriff Mac (guest star Bianca Kajlich) for help getting some timely affairs in order. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#302).

Two Sentence Horror Stories

There’s a new poster for the second season of Two Sentence Horror Stories.

Batwoman

Not to be outdone, a new poster of Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

A spooky skeleton spoils a study session in a new clip from Are You Afraid of the Dark season two.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs

Finally, the Disney Chan nel has released a trailer for Secrets of Sulphur Springs, a new series following a pair of kids who discover a portal through time while investigating a haunted hotel.

