Another day, another James Bond Daniel Craig replacement rumor. The Russo Brothers confirm that Avengers 4 has wrapped. The Harley Quinn animated series adds an iZombie star. Plus, Discovery teases more old school Trek aliens, behind the scenes on Men in Black, and Gotham hints at a growth spurt for Penguin. Spoilers!



Bond 26

Take that martini shaken, not stirred, and with a frankly un-imbibable amount of salt, because British tabloid The Sun claims Barbara Broccoli is “preparing to offer the role” of James Bond to former Game of Thrones star Richard Madden when Daniel Craig steps down after Bond 25.

Fantasy Island

The Wrap reports Lucy Hale has joined the cast of Blumhouse’s big screen adaptation of Fantasy Island as a character named ‘Melanie.’

Satanic Panic

Rebecca Romijn will play the head of a Satanic cult hoping to sacrifice a virginal pizza delivery girl in Chelsea Stardust’s Satanic Panic, co-starring Haley Griffith, Jerry O’Connell, Jordan Ladd, and Ruby Modine. [Deadline]

Micro



Liberty Road and Battle of Alcatraz writers Neil Widener and Gavin James have been hired to script Amblin’s adaptation of the Michael Crichton novel, Micro. The story concerns a group of graduate students shrunk to half an inch in height by an unscrupulous biotech company, then forced to fend for their lives on a rainforest floor. [Deadline]

Big Trouble in Little China

Speaking with Cinema Blend, John Carpenter confirmed he is not involved with the upcoming Big Trouble in Little China remake starring Dwayne Johnson.

They want a movie with Dwayne Johnson. That’s what they want. So they just picked that title. They don’t give a shit about me and my movie. That movie wasn’t a success.

Starman 2

In related news, Jeff Bridges revealed “Karen Allen and I have been jammin’ on different ideas” for a Starman sequel on the latest episode of the Shoot This Now podcast. [The Wrap]

Halloween

Keeping the John Carpenter news train rolling, Bloody-Disgusting has a Halloween poster from South Korea.

Avengers 4

Reshoots have officially wrapped on Avengers 4.

Doctor Strange 2

Benedict Wong stated he hopes to begin filming Doctor Strange 2 by the end of the year during a panel at the Vancouver Fan Expo.

Men in Black

Tessa Thompson shared a set photo of herself traipsing the desert with Chris Hemsworth on Instagram.

Aquaman

Aquaman and Mera have made the cover of Total Film magazine.

The Possession of Hannah Grace

A new poster from Coming Soon is suitably creepy.

Slaughterhouse Rulez

Fracking unleashes monsters from the center of the Earth on a school for boys in a new promo for Slaughterhouse Rulez.





October Faction

J.C. MacKenzie (The OA) and Tamara Taylor (Bones) have been cast as globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen, respectively. [THR]

Star Trek: Discovery

In conversation with Bloody-Disgusting, creature performer Javier Botet revealed he has a role in an upcoming episode as an alien from the original series.

I can tell you I’ll be working in Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto. It’s going to be a very cool role, so I can’t wait to see it. I’ve been working with my friend Doug Jones, another monster performer. I hope you see it very soon. It’s an old creature but I’m not going to tell you what creature.

Harley Quinn

iZombie’s Rahul Kohli will voice the Scarecrow on the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series from DC Universe.

Gotham

Robin Lord Taylor revealed he’ll be wearing a special effects suit by the end of Gotham’s series finale.

Yes! Yeah, I get chunky.

[Comic Book]

Arrow

Mr. Terrific and Diggle go undercover for Argus in the synopsis for the October 29 episode, “Crossing Lines.”

Still in prison, Oliver (Stephen Amell) faces his biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) gets an intriguing offer, and Diggle (David Ramsey) asks Curtis (Echo Kellum) to go undercover for ARGUS.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

A Team Flash faces their deadliest, most dangerous foe yet—a savvy millennial!— in the synopsis for the October 30 episode, “News Flash.”

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) face the ultimate parenting test when Team Flash battles Spin (guest star Kiana Madeira), a savvy millennial armed with meta tech, and a dangerous agenda for their daughter, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy). Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) is feeling defeated until an unlikely source issues a challenge to help boost his confidence.

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends attend the Salem Witch Trials in the synopsis for the October 29 episode, “Witch Hunt.”

When the magical Time Seismograph goes off, the team finds themselves headed to the Salem witch trials. Sara (Caity Lotz) notices that Zari (Tala Ashe) is taking this case personally when she promises to save a mom, who is being accused of being a witch. However, the team quickly learns that there is a magical creature in the town creating problems they hadn’t been expecting. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Ava (Jes Macallan) work together to try to keep their Time Bureau funding by proving to them that magic exists.

[Spoiler TV]

Meanwhile, Legends showrunner Keto Shimizu told TV Line “during the week that all the other crossovers are happening, we will essentially be crossing over with ourselves” in an episode that will traverse “alternate time periods.”

Supergirl

Xander Berkley guest-stars in the October 28 episode, “Man of Steel,” revealing the secret origin of Agent Liberty.

Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) didn’t always hate aliens. Through a series of incidents, and input from his anti-alien father (guest star Xander Berkeley), Ben slowly transforms from a mild-mannered professor into the villainous Agent Liberty of today.

[Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

Action figures come to life and kill people in the synopsis for Supernatural’s Halloween episode, “Mint Condition.”

Dean (Jensen Ackles) continues to struggle. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) must think fast when action figures come to life, and our heroes find themselves living in a real-life horror movie.

[Spoiler TV]

Doctor Who

Doctor Who News has the first image from the fourth episode of season eleven, “Arachnids in the UK,” guest-starring Chris Noth.

The Doctor, Yaz, Graham and Ryan find their way back to Yorkshire – and Yaz’s family – only to find something is stirring amidst the eight-legged arachnid population of Sheffield. Guest starring Chris Noth and Shobna Gulati. Written by Chris Chibnall. Directed by Sallie Aprahamian.

Finally, the TARDIS crew meet Rosa Parks in the trailer for next week’s episode, the aptly named “Rosa.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.