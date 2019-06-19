Image: Sony Pictures

Peter Parker inducts Mysterio into the Avengers in new Spider-Man: Far From Home footage. Get your first look at Titans’ Superboy. Noah Centineo talks the responsibility of becoming He-Man. Plus, new clips from Child’s Play and Annabelle Comes Home, and filming begins on the next chapter of the Game of Thrones universe. Spoilers now!



Blithe Spirit

Deadline reports Leslie Mann will play Elvira in the new film adaptation of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit.

School’s Out Forever

Variety reports Rebellion’s first in-house project will be a film adaptation of Scott K. Andrews’ School’s Out Forever, a novel set in the studio’s shared Afterblight Chronicles universe. Emma Biggins (Slaughterhouse Rulez) and Oliver Milburn (Dunroamin) will direct, write and produce the flagship production together, which concerns a traumatized teenager fleeing back to his high school after an apocalyptic event.

Masters of the Universe

In conversation with MTV News, Noah Centineo discussed the “big responsibility” he currently faces playing He-Man.

It’s a really big responsibility. It’s a new universe and it’s a new studio and their take on a universe. The Nee brothers, Adam and Aaron Nee, they’re directing it, and they’re the filmmakers in charge of the story, and they are doing one hell of a job developing the world and all these things, so. I can’t tell you what tone they’re going for, but they’re genius, so.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Mysterio joins the Avengers in a new international trailer for Far From Home.

Child’s Play

Chucky’s Toy Story terror continues on another new poster from Coming Soon.

Meanwhile, nobody will listen to Andy in an exclusive clip from Bloody-Disgusting.

Annabelle Comes Home

On the subject of killer dolls, MTV has an exclusive clip of Judy Warren getting spooked by Annabelle.

The Banana Splits Movie

Bloody-Disgusting also has the Blu-ray artwork for Syfy’s gory Banana Splits movie hitting stores August 27.

Chambers

Sad news—Chambers has been canceled at Netflix after one season. [Variety]

Titans

GeeksWorldWide writer Thomas Polito has out first look at Joshua Orpin as Superboy.

Untitled Game of Thrones Prequel

Entertainment Weekly reports filming has officially begun in Northern Ireland on HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series.

The 100



Finally, Clarke receives unorthodox brain surgery in the trailer for “The Old Man and the Anomaly,” next week’s episode of The 100.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.