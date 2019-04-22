Photo: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

New set footage from The Flash teases a major fight in the season finale. For one last time, get a look at the wild world of Gotham in new pictures from the series’ end. The Russo Brothers discuss which Marvel icons they’d like to work on beyond the Avengers. Plus, a new trailer for iZombie’s impending (and final) return. Spoilers, away!



Child’s Play

A new poster from Bloody-Disgusting suggests Chucky snuffed out the Easter Bunny yesterday. Confusingly, candy corn—a confection associated with Halloween—litters the crime scene, so, its entirely unclear if this is the Buddi doll’s new calling card, or an odd clash of holiday iconography.

The Conjuring 3

Director Michael Chaves revealed the film’s official logo on his personal website.

MCU

During the Endgame press tour, the Russo Brothers said to Syfy they’re hopeful to someday use Doctor Doom, Kraven the Hunter, Ben Grimm and/or Wolverine in future Marvel projects.



Spider-Man: Far From Home

Samuel L. Jackson is now filming additional scenes and reshoots for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

A full five minutes of Godzilla: King of the Monsters is available to watch courtesy of HBO NOW.

Supergirl

Miss Tessmacher returns in the synopsis for, “Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?,” the May 5 episode of Supergirl.

Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) head to Kaznia to hunt down Lex. However, Eve Tessmacher (guest star Andrea Brooks) sets a trap for the duo that could ultimately reveal that Kara is Supergirl. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) gets a long-awaited phone call, James (Mehcad Brooks) practices using his powers, and Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) takes a dangerous stand inside the DEO. Shannon Kohli directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Natalie Abrams (#420). Original airdate 5/5/2019.



Meanwhile, Dreamer fills in for Supergirl in the trailer for next week’s episode, “American Dreamer.”

Arrow

The SCPD have a warrant for Felicity’s arrest in the synopsis for “Living Proof,” the May 6 episode of Arrow.

Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself in a precarious position. SCPD shows up with a warrant for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). Gordon Verheul directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Sarah Tarkoff (#721). Original airdate 5/6/2019.

Legends of Tomorrow

Spoiler TV also has a partially truncated synopsis for “Nip/Stuck,” also airing May 6.

When Sara (Caity Lotz) hesitates to make a tough call, Rory (Dominic Purcell) steps up creating a wedge in the team. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) gives Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) the responsibility of handling the Bureau performance reviews for all the Agents. Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford, Nick Zano, Maisie Richarson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Ramona Young also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala (#414). Original airdate 5/6/2019.

The Flash

Cicada II returns in the May 7 episode of The Flash, “The Girl With the Red Lightning.”

Team Flash is on high alert after Cicada II (guest star Sarah Carter) threatens to unleash a dangerous virus that would put all meta-humans at risk. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound (#521). Original airdate 5/7/2019.

Meanwhile, Barry, Iris, Nora, Cisco, and Ralph take on Eobard Thawne in behind-the-scenes footage from the season finale.

Riverdale

Riverdale’s May 8 episode borrows its title from a once popular made-for-TV miniseries, “The Dark Secret of Harvest House.”



Veronica (Camila Mendes) turns to Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) and Archie (KJ Apa) for help after uncovering a secret that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) had been keeping from her. Betty (Lili Reinhart) raises questions after witnessing some strange activities at The Farm. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself one step closer to uncovering the Gargoyle King’s identity. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Cristine Chambers & James DeWille (#321). Original airdate 5/8/2019.

Charmed

Spoiler TV also has photos from the May 5 episode of Charmed, “Ambush.” More at the link.

With the Elders feeling that their lives are still in danger, the sisters and Harry (Rupert Evans) band together to try and stop the evil that is happening. Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) become concerned when Macy (Madeleine Mantock) starts to tap more easily into her demon side. Meanwhile, Niko (Ellen Tamaki) and Mel seem to be in a good place until Mel messes it up. Ser’Darius Blain also stars. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Mia Katherine Iverson (#120). Original airdate 5/5/2019.

Gotham

KSiteTV has delightful photos from the series finale of Gotham. Click through to see the rest.

Cloak & Dagger

KSiteTV also has significantly less exciting images from “Alignment Chart,” this week’s episode of Cloak & Dagger. More at the link.

Happy!

Spoiler TV picks up the slack with a few interesting images from “17 Hours and 13 Minutes,” this week’s episode of Happy!

Titans

New set video of Game of Thrones’ Iain Glenn as Bruce Wayne has recently leaked online.

American Gods

New Media is unleashed in the promo for “Moon Shadow,” the season two finale of American Gods.

Doom Patrol



Rita teaches Cliff a few acting exercises in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Frances Patrol.”

iZombie

Finally, the CW has released a trailer for the fifth and final season of iZombie.

