We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Morning Spoilers

Updates From Spider-Man 3, Hawkeye, and More

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Filed to:Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man 3HawkeyeGame of ThronesHouse of the DragonStar Trek: DiscoveryScream 5Fear the Walking Deadsuperman and loisClimate of the HunterHeart of Stoneroswell
Save
Peter could be in for an electrifying time in his next movie.
Peter could be in for an electrifying time in his next movie.
Image: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures
Morning SpoilersIf there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.
PrevNextView All

Scream 5 promises bucket loads of blood. Rosewell shores up its cast for the next season. The walking dead will continue to be feared as Fear the Walking Dead picks up a seventh season. Plus, a tiny few new details from Superman & Lois, and a new Star Trek: Discovery clip teases just what’s going wrong with Phillipa Georgiou. To me, my spoilers!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Updates From iSpider-Man 3/i, iHawkeye/i, and More



Spider-Man 3

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Jamie Foxx would neither confirm-nor-deny his rumored return as Electro in Spider-Man 3.

I don’t know. Anything is possible.

Advertisement

Scream

Breaking: a set photo from the latest Scream movie confirms one (or more!) characters will be stabbed. Please, contain your shock.

G/O Media may get a commission
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer


Climate of the Hunter

Sisters compete for the affections of a vampire in the latest trailer for Climate of the Hunter, coming to VOD Jan. 12, 2021.

Roswell, New Mexico

Deadline reports Michael Grant Terry and Gillian Vigman have joined the cast of Roswell, New Mexico’s third season. Terry will play Jordan, “the son of Roswell’s Mayor Bernhardt, a privileged young man who blames his failure to measure up to his parents’ high expectations on the influx of immigrants and people of color in his community” while Vigman has been cast as Sheriff Brooke Taylor, “a tough yet charismatic officer elected on a mandate of law and order.”

Advertisement

Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead has been officially renewed for a seventh season at AMC.

Advertisement

Hawkeye

A new influx of set photos provide a clearer look at Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Lucky, the Pizza Dog.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

House of the Dragon

New concept art from the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series has leaked.

Advertisement

Superman & Lois

Spoiler TV has titles for the first five episodes of Superman & Lois.

Superman and Lois - Episode 1.01 - Pilot

Superman and Lois - Episode 1.02 - Heritage

Superman and Lois - Episode 1.03 - The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower

Superman and Lois - Episode 1.04 - Haywire

Superman and Lois - Episode 1.05 - The Beacon

Star Trek: Discovery

Finally, Culber stares down David Cronenberg—and we meet a hologram of an intersting alternate timeline—in a clip from “Terra Firma, Part 1” next week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.



Banner art by Jim Cooke

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo
You'll Be Perfectly Happy With the Fitbit Versa 3
Astronomers Confirm Mystery Object as NASA's Lost Rocket Booster From the 1960s
Around 1:26 Rudy Giuliani Farts
The Mandalorian Chapter 14 Spoiler Discussion Zone Is Right Here

DISCUSSION