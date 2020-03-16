Updates From Spider-Man 3, Final Destination 6, and More

Yes, MJ is back. Image : Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

There’s a completely absurd rumor about the villain of Ant-Man 3. The producer of the next Final Destination teases its potential premise. More shows are facing delays thanks to the novel coronavirus. Zendaya will be in Spider-Man 3, duh. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, and another new look at Syfy’s next genre adventure, Vagrant Queen. To me, my spoilers!



Spider-Man 3

During a recent interview with The Philippine Daily Inquirer, Tom Holland confirmed “Zendaya will most definitely be in” Spider-Man 3, perhaps to the surprise of no one.

Ant-Man 3

Get your pym-particle-enhanced giant salt shaker at the ready, because We Got This Covered is alleging that Marvel is ostensibly currently “eyeing” Jim Carey for the voice of M.O.D.O.K. in Ant-Man 3.

Final Destination 6

In conversation with Digital Spy, producer Craig Perry stated the latest Final Destination film may “take place in the world of first responders. ”

We’re toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen and police. These people deal with death on the front lines every day, and make choices that can cause people to live or die. We rely on their good judgement, expertise and calm demeanour. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death – but now for themselves? We’re thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way.

Later in the interview, creator Jeffrey Reddick added “reboot is probably too strong a word” for Final Destination 6.

I’ve been talking to Craig and the concept behind it is unique. I think reboot is probably too strong of a word, it makes it sound like they’re going to change everything, but it’s definitely a Final Destination movie.

Black Widow

David Harbour described his character Red Guardian as “the best” in “all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

I think I’m biased, but I think it’s the best character in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I mean, he is a narcissist, so it’s very appropriate that I’m playing him and that I think that. But he’s just got so many layers. On one level, he’s your classic superhero badass character, but then when you meet him, he has this need to be liked, and he wants to be thought of as funny and a big shot — which he isn’t.

The Little Mermaid

In light of the novel coronavirus, Disney has suspended production on the live-action Little Mermaid. [/Film]

Wonder Woman 1984

Diana of Themyscira has tracking issues on a new motion poster for Wonder Woman 1984.

Mulan

Disney UK has released two new clips from Mulan, which has also been delayed.

Stranger Things

Amid further covid-19 concern, Netflix has halted production on the new season of Stranger Things. [/Film]

The Witcher

In relation, Production on the second season of The Witcher is also “shutting down for at least two weeks” according to Redanian Intelligence.

The Wheel of Time

And, one more: likewise, production has halted on the Wheel of Time series. [Variety]

Helstrom

In more positive news, production has reportedly wrapped on the first season of Marvel’s new Helstrom series.

The 100

Filming has also officially wrapped on the final season on The 100.

The Magicians

Spoiler TV has an especially cryptic synopsis for “Fillory and Further, ” the series finale of The Magicians.

Christmas comes early.

Charmed

Mel is trapped in the demon world in the synopsis for “Diplomatic Relations, ” the April 3 episode of Charmed.

JOINING FORCES - The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) when Mel is endangered in the demon world. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Felix Alcala directed the episode written by Bianca Sams (#216). Original airdate 4/3/2020.

Vagrant Queen

Spoiler TV also has photos from the premiere episode of Syfy’s Vagrant Queen. More at the link.

Outlander

Claire and Jamie face a plague of locusts in the trailer for next week’s episode of Outlander, “Better to Marry Than Burn. ”

The Walking Dead

Michonne goes solo in the trailer for “What We Become, ” next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Batwoman

Kate and Alice team-up to break Mouse out of Arkham in the trailer for “Through the Looking Glass, ” next week’s episode of Batwoman.

Supergirl

Finally, Alex takes “social distancing” to a whole new dimension—literally!—in the trailer for “Alex in Wonderland, ” next week’s episode of Supergirl.

