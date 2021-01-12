Updates From Spider-Man 3, Army of the Dead, and More

tfw just thinkin’ about Spider-men. Image : Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Andy Samberg and Ben Stiller are headed to Apple TV for a new sci-fi comedy. Vin Diesel is staying quiet about Fast & Furious 9's space-bound potential. Another familiar Marvel face is confirmed for What If? Plus, Cobra Kai co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz teases some big ramifications for the next season. Spoilers get!

Untitled Sci-Fi Project



According to THR, Andy Samberg and Palm Springs writer Andy Siara have teamed with Noah Hawley and Ben Stiller on an untitled sci-fi comedy-drama at Apple “based on an idea” by BoJack Horseman creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

Spider-Man 3/Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

When asked to confirm recent rumors that nearly every major cast member of a previous Spider-Man film franchise would appear in Spider-Man 3, Kevin Feige replied, “the biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That’s the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we’re exploring that.” [Comic Book]

Morbius

Morbius is now scheduled for an October 8, 2021 release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Fast & Furious 9

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Vin Diesel would neither confirm-nor-deny Fast & Furious 9 is set in outer space.

No spoilers over here. I will say that Justin [Lin] is one of those think-outside-of-the-box directors. I’d put nothing past him, and he will thoroughly play with whatever is plausible to incorporate into the story.

Meander

Bloody-Disgusting has a quintet of new photos from the upcoming Cube-in-a-tube movie, Meander, starring Gaia Weiss.

Photo : WTFilms

Photo : WTFilms

Photo : WTFilms

Photo : WTFilms

Photo : WTFilms

Army of the Dead

Entertainment Weekly also has a new photo of Tig Notaro in Army of the Dead.

Photo : Netflix

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom and Bill Heck will star in Amazon’s upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer television series.

What If...?

During a recent interview with Collider, Frank Grillo confirmed he will reprise his role as Crossbones in an episode of Marvel’s What If...?

I’m in it. I’ve been doing it.

Willow

Due to scheduling conflicts, Jon M. Chu will no longer direct the upcoming Willow TV series at Disney+.

The Batman TV Spinoff

Variety reports Joe Barton (Humans, The Ritual) has replaced Terence Winter as the showrunner of the upcoming Batman series at HBO Max.

Risk

House of Cards creator, Beau Willimon, is reportedly developing a series based on the popular Hasbro board game, Risk. [Variety]

Cobra Kai

Finally, in a recent interview with Comic Book, co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz touched on Daniel and Johnny’s newfound alliance heading into season four.

You’ve seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you’ve seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you’ve seen them throw fists on a dime. So anything is possible with the two of them together. They’re united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let’s see what it’s like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that’s what people are going to have to look forward to during season four.

