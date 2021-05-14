Updates From Sonic 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and More

Image : Paramount

Marvel’s Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings has some new viewership details. Parasite director Bong Joon Ho has something very curious planned for an upcoming project. Plus new looks at Batman: The Long Halloween, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and more. Spoilers are dancing because it’s Friday...



Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings/Free Guy

Variety has word both Shang Chi and Free Guy will “play in theaters for 45 days before transitioning to home viewing on VOD and streaming.”

Enola Holmes 2

Both Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are set to return for a sequel to Enola Holmes at Netflix.

Untitled Bong Joon Ho Animated Feature

Variety reports Parasite’s Bong Joon Ho is now “working on a Korean animated film about humans and deep-water sea creatures.”

Bring It On: Halloween

Syfy is producing an unprecedented horror/slasher entry in the Bring It On franchise of cheerleader movies set to premiere sometime in 2022. The story will follow “an embattled cheerleading squad” locked inside a “closed school gym to practice for regionals” when “members of the squad start to disappear.” In consequence, “the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack is “finished” according to James Gunn on Twitter.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Production has wrapped on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Vancouver.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Samara Weaving as Scarlett and Úrsula Corberó as the Baroness in Snake Eyes.

Cinderella

Meanwhile, /Film has a pair of photos from Amazon’s upcoming Cinderella musical.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

There’s also new character posters for each member of the villainous “Goon Squad” in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1

A few new looks from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1.

Photo : Warner Bros.

Photo : Warner Bros.

Photo : Warner Bros.

The Lord of the Rings

Charlotte Brändström (The Witcher and Outlander) has been hired as a series director on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings.

Robot Chicken: Archie Comics Special

Finally, Robot Chicken returns for an Archie Comics special on May 23 at midnight on Adult Swim.

